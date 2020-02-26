Logo
New browser: Brave – brave.com – takes a privacy-first approach and deftly incorporates Wayback Machine pages when encountering error (404) pages.
Brave browser now automatically points to Wayback Machine on 404 – The Verge
Brave 1.0 launches, bringing the privacy-first browser out of beta – The Verge
The Web is fragile, and littered with broken links. But as of today, Brave's desktop Browser users can heal many of those 404 "Page Not Found" links with one click.
Read more about our work with @brave: https://t.co/LMLu9zwdGx pic.twitter.com/WamU9YeNFG
— Internet Archive (@internetarchive) February 25, 2020
