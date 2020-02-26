New browser: Brave – brave.com – takes a privacy-first approach and deftly incorporates Wayback Machine pages when encountering error (404) pages.

Key Links

brave.com

features

faq

@brave

Headlines

Brave browser now automatically points to Wayback Machine on 404 – The Verge

Brave 1.0 launches, bringing the privacy-first browser out of beta – The Verge

Embedded Tweets

The Web is fragile, and littered with broken links. But as of today, Brave's desktop Browser users can heal many of those 404 "Page Not Found" links with one click.

Read more about our work with @brave: https://t.co/LMLu9zwdGx pic.twitter.com/WamU9YeNFG

— Internet Archive (@internetarchive) February 25, 2020