New browser: Bravebrave.com – takes a privacy-first approach and deftly incorporates Wayback Machine pages when encountering error (404) pages.

Brave browser now automatically points to Wayback Machine on 404 – The Verge
Brave 1.0 launches, bringing the privacy-first browser out of beta – The Verge

