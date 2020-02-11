Brisbane or ‘Brizzie’ is the capital and most populous city of Queensland. With a population of nearly 2 million, this is the third largest city in Australia. Brisbane has a humid subtropical climate.

FYI – Brisbane has more species of plants, animals and insects than any other capital city in Australia.

Upcoming Events

March 21

Discover nature journaling amongst the eucalypts. @Paperbark_ leads a journey of artistic creation in the Botanic Gardens.

National Eucalypt Day: Art workshop – nature journaling workshop with Paula Peeters @brisbanecityqld

June 21-25, 2020 Wildlife Tourism Australia Conference

Facebook

Bikes

Brisbane has a network of bike paths that wind along both banks of the river.

Parks

The South Bank Parklands is visited by more than five million visitors a year. The Parklands include South Bank Beach, an artificial beach with freshwater lagoon.

Cultural World

Among the cultural attractions is the Queensland Museum. One of the most famous historic buildings is The Windmill, built by convicts in 1828.

Events include the Queensland Winter Racing Carnival, the State of Origin Rugby, Jazz and Blues Festival, Brisbane International Film Festival and the River Festival.

Sports

Brisbane is home to rugby’s Brisbane Broncos and Queenslands Reds. Suncorp Stadium is a 50,000+ seat, world-class, state-of-the-art sports venue that hosts rugby league, rugby union and soccer.

The Brisbane Cricket Ground, popularly known as the Gabba, home ground for the Brisbane Lions AFL team and the Queensland Bulls cricket team.

Nearby

The Gold Coast is located to the south and the Sunshine Coast to the north.

Home of the world-famous Australia Zoo, Beerwah is located just one hour north of the Brisbane Airport.

Hervey Bay is 300 kilometers north and is recognized as a major whale watching capital that attracts Humpback Whales from July to early November.

Beaudesert is 60 kilometers south and is a regional hub serving surrounding communities such as Rathdowney, Kooralbyn, Canungra, Mount Tamborine, Jimboomba, Lamington National Park, and Tamborine National Park.

Airport

Brisbane International and Domestic Airport is approximately 12kms from Brisbane CBD and serviced by taxis or the Brisbane Airtrain.

Weather

The weather in Brisbane is comfortable and sub-tropical.

Embedded Tweets

We are live on the Brisbane River for the dawn chorus of snapping shrimp, cat fish and passing boats. Listen via the @LocusSonus_ Sound Map https://t.co/cTptmT8bGN or via https://t.co/VNvs56uubi #WLD2019 #RiverListening pic.twitter.com/UsLjDvLLfo — Leah Barclay (@LeahBarclay) July 17, 2019

Planeta