Budj Bim National Park and Cultural Landscape World Heritage Site

Cheers for the brand new world heritage site!
Budj Bim or Mount Eccles is an extinct volcano near Macarthur in southwestern Victoria, Australia. Budj Bim is also the Gunditjmara name, meaning High Head. The roughly conical shaped peak rises 178 meters (584 feet).
The World Heritage Centre has formally accepted for assessment the nomination for the Budj Bim Cultural Landscape as Australia’s first Aboriginal cultural site to receive World Heritage status.
Budj Bim Cultural Landscape, #Australia 🇦🇺, has just been inscribed on @UNESCO #WorldHeritage List. Congratulations! 👏
ℹ️ https://t.co/thV0mwrj0X #43WHC pic.twitter.com/ZcHeGQ0rM1
— UNESCO (@UNESCO) July 6, 2019
Today the 6,600 year old Budj Bim cultural landscape on Gunditjmara country in western Victoria became the 1,101st site to be inscribed onto the UNESCO World Heritage List. Budj Bim is a complex landscape of… https://t.co/FRhH6dPZua
— ICOMOS GA2020 (@IcomosG) July 6, 2019
2020 Bushfires
UNESCO World Heritage site Budj Bim continues to burn after lightening strike on Saturday – The Standard
Watch & Act Bessiebelle and the area south of the Budj Bim National Park. There is a bushfire in the Budj Bim National Park West of Long Paddock Track that is not yet under control. Emergency Services may not be able to help you if you decide to stay. https://t.co/oalo82zT4j pic.twitter.com/7XXBbJRRZM
— VicEmergency (@vicemergency) January 3, 2020
The #BudjBim #nationalpark #bushfire has burnt through more than 6000 hectares. Denis Rose from the #GunditjMirring #TraditionalOwners Corp believes the #WorldHeritage listed #Muldoons #aquaculture system survived the blaze. @abcmelbourne @abcnews pic.twitter.com/HrZqbSc0H8
— Sarah Jane Bell (@SarahJaneBell94) January 4, 2020
There's so much pain and devastation at the moment, and so much to be done. But with the news that fires are in Budj Bim National Park, location of the World Heritage-listed Aboriginal landscape, we should think about the implications of #AustralianonFire for cultural heritage.
— Alice Gorman (@drspacejunk) January 3, 2020
Background
Budj Bim, near Lake Condah in southwest Victoria, is sacred to its Gundijtmara traditional owners.
The Budj Bim National Heritage Landscape provides evidence of a system of channels and weirs constructed from the abundant local volcanic rock to manage water flows from nearby Lake Condah to exploit eels as a food source.
Australia has 19 World Heritage places, with Kakadu National Park, Uluru-Kata Tjuta National Park, Tasmanian Wilderness and Willandra Lakes Region listed for both natural and Indigenous cultural values.
If added to the World Heritage List Budj Bim will be Australia’s 20th World Heritage place.
Gunditjmara
Long dormant volcano, Budj Bim is the source of the Tyrendarra lava flow which extends over 50 kilometers to the southwest. For at least 6,500 years, the Gunditjmara have used a highly sophisticated aquaculture system, developed on the remains of a lava flow.
The Gunditjmara engineered channels to manage and divert water and ensure a sustainable supply of kooyang or eels. Even today this aquaculture system continues to be actively managed by Gunditjmara.
National Park
Budj Bim/Mount Eccles National Park is Victoria’s first co-managed national park. The park is managed by Gunditjmara Traditional Owners and Parks Victoria.
The park’s tranquil crater lake and pleasant bushland surrounds make it a pleasant place for picnics, camping and bushwalking. Nature trails follow the old crater rim.
The rich cultural landscape of Budj Bim – Awaye
The Gunditjmara mob have built one of the world's oldest and most sophisticated aquaculture systems and have settled and looked after the Budj Bim land for more than 6,600 years. This is a replica of one of the 300 round stone huts on the land pic.twitter.com/QrrtBTR7cv
— Luke Pearson (@IndigenousX) August 6, 2019
If successful, Budj Bim, near Lake Condah would be Australia’s first World Heritage listing awarded solely for its Aboriginal cultural values. https://t.co/PMAlowPgr2
— AboriginalVic (@AboriginalVic) March 5, 2018
Report on yesterday's happenings at #BudjBim by @tonyowright https://t.co/lqzrq16T0r via @theage
— Budj Bim (@BudjBim) January 21, 2017
