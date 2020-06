Photo: James Marvin Phelps, Sunrise Butte

Butte = an isolated hill with steep sides and a flat top (similar to but narrower than a mesa)

The word “butte” comes from a French word meaning “small hill”; its use is prevalent in the Western United States, including the southwest where “mesa” is used for the larger landform. Because of their distinctive shapes, buttes are frequently landmarks in plains and mountainous areas.

Wikipedia

