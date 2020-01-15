Cabon Label

Buzzwords

Carbon Label = Description of the the carbon dioxide emissions created as a by-product of manufacturing, transporting, or disposing of a consumer product

Notes

Carbon labels are important to consumers wishing to minimize their ecological footprint and contribution to global warming made by their purchases.

Headlines

What you eat on holiday can be worse for environment than the flight, study finds – Telegraph @horton_official @Telegraph

Why we should add carbon footprint labels to holidays – Independent

Carbon Footprint Impact Extends Way Beyond Flights Across All of a Vacation: New Study – Skift

Research

https://www.responsibletravel.com/copy/carbon-emissions-of-holidays

