Spotlight on the Cacaxtla Archaeological Site, located near the southern border of the Mexican state of Tlaxcala. It was a sprawling palace containing vibrantly colored murals painted in unmistakable Maya style.

(Adapted from Google Translate): The Cacaxtla Archaeological Zone protects the vestiges of a city whose splendor occurred between the years 700 and 900 of our era. We know little of its ancient inhabitants and each find represents a fight against time and the elements that can erase its tracks. Temples and palaces have been excavated and thus a discovery came to light that yields invaluable data on the life and thought of that people: mural painting. All this legacy was exposed to sunlight, wind and rain; what forced to devise an efficient protection solution: a roof of 11 thousand square meters that began to be built in 1985.

But nature is unpredictable. On May 21, 2007 an unusual hailstorm led to the accumulation of ice on the structure. The southern end of the roof was beaten until a support point was found which, unfortunately, was part of the ancient construction. How to respond to the emergency without accelerating the impending damage? In this program we will see the challenges and the response to a contingency that jeopardized an invaluable creation of ancient Mexico and its protection devised in the last century.

