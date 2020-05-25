Cactus = a succulent plant with a thick, fleshy stem that typically bears spines, lacks leaves, and has brilliantly colored flowers. Cacti are native to arid regions of the Americas and are cultivated elsewhere, especially as houseplants.

Cacti Among World’s Most Threatened Species – Natureserve

As Rains Ease in the West, Cactuses Shine Brighter Than Ever – NYT

"The Cactaceae" (1919-1923) was produced as the 1st complete investigation on the Cactaceae family. It features stunning #SciArt by @NYBG artist Mary Emily Eaton, whose artworks were reproduced via chromolithography ➡️ https://t.co/MXGAp4WGKr #HerNaturalHistory #5womenartists pic.twitter.com/bUtiQGZKND — BHL (@BioDivLibrary) March 11, 2019

Just how high can cacti live? My son and I bushwhacked along cliff sides to check out this Echinocereus triglochidiatus blooming at 9,300 ft (2835 m) in the Pinaleño Mountains, southern Arizona. These cacti can withstand Sky Island winters that dip below -15 F. pic.twitter.com/u2or5t0OS4 — Russ McSpadden (@PeccaryNotPig) May 26, 2020

