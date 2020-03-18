Canada USA Borderlands

Launching our new resource page documenting the borderlands of Canada and the USA.

Wikipedia: The Canada–United States border (French: frontière Canada–États-Unis), is the longest international border in the world between two countries. Eight Canadian provinces and territories (Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick), and thirteen U.S. states (Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine) are located along the border.

Questions

What are recommended resources, Twitter accounts, Facebook pages, and other websites?

What would locals like visitors to know?

Call for traveler tips – what are your favorite places in the region?

Headlines

US-Canada border to close amid virus crisis – BBC

Elsewhere

Border Wait Times

Highway/Land Border Office (HWY/B)

internationalboundarycommission.org

Embedded Tweets

tk

Photos



Wikipedia

Canada–United States border

List of Canada–United States border crossings

Cities

States

Parks

Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park

Other Features

Planeta.com