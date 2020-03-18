home Canada, USA Canada USA Borderlands

Canada USA Borderlands

By Ron Mader   Posted in Canada USA
Posted on
Photo: Denisbin, Rainbow Bridge

Launching our new resource page documenting the borderlands of Canada and the USA.

Wikipedia: The Canada–United States border (French: frontière Canada–États-Unis), is the longest international border in the world between two countries. Eight Canadian provinces and territories (Yukon, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick), and thirteen U.S. states (Alaska, Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Vermont, New Hampshire, and Maine) are located along the border.

Questions

  • What are recommended resources, Twitter accounts, Facebook pages, and other websites?
  • What would locals like visitors to know?
  • Call for traveler tips – what are your favorite places in the region?

Headlines
US-Canada border to close amid virus crisis – BBC

Elsewhere
Border Wait Times
Highway/Land Border Office (HWY/B)
internationalboundarycommission.org

Embedded Tweets
tk

Photos
Niagara Falls

Canada-USA border

Wikipedia
Canada–United States border
List of Canada–United States border crossings

Cities

Detroit, Michigan

States

Yukon

British Columbia

Alberta

Saskatchewan

Manitoba

Ontario

Quebec

New Brunswick

Alaska

Washington

Idaho

Montana

North Dakota

Minnesota

Michigan

Ohio

Pennsylvania

New York

Vermont

New Hampshire

Maine

Parks
Waterton-Glacier International Peace Park

Glacier National Park

Niagara Falls

Other Features

North House Folk School

Mexico-USA Borderlands

Planeta.com

Border

Borderlands

Canada

USA

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.