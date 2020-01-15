home Buzzwords Carbon Label

Carbon Label

By Ron Mader   Posted in Buzzwords
Posted on
Buzzwords

Carbon Label = Description of the the carbon dioxide emissions created as a by-product of manufacturing, transporting, or disposing of a consumer product

Notes
Carbon labels are important to consumers wishing to minimize their ecological footprint and contribution to global warming made by their purchases.

Headlines
What you eat on holiday can be worse for environment than the flight, study finds – Telegraph @horton_official @Telegraph
Why we should add carbon footprint labels to holidays – Independent
Carbon Footprint Impact Extends Way Beyond Flights Across All of a Vacation: New Study – Skift

Research
https://www.responsibletravel.com/copy/carbon-emissions-of-holidays

Elsewhere on the Web
Skyscanner

Wikipedia
Carbon emission label

Planeta

Carbon Emissions

Carbon Footprint

Buzzwords

Carbon Emissions = the release of greenhouse gases and/or their precursors into the atmosphere over a specified area and period of time

Elsewhere on the Web
https://dictionary.cambridge.org/us/dictionary/english/carbon-emissions
https://stats.oecd.org/glossary/detail.asp?ID=6323

Planeta.com

Changing Climate

Carbon

Carbon Footprint

Carbon Neutral

Carbon Offsetting

Carbon Pricing

Labels

Responsible Travel Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.