Cattle = Cows
Second Tuesday in July is Cow Appreciation Day. Hashtag: #CowAppreciationDay
Happy #CowAppreciationDay! Bulls and cows have appeared in art and mythology around the world since prehistoric times. This is a copy by Nina de Garis Davies (1865-1941) of a tomb wall painting in Thebes pic.twitter.com/dvw1f6oNyj
— Ashmolean Museum (@AshmoleanMuseum) July 7, 2020
Hey, cow you doin’ on this fine #CowAppreciationDay? 🐮 pic.twitter.com/wMsAI5v1h7
— Tourism Ireland US (@GoToIrelandUS) July 7, 2020
