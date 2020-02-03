Caucus Tourism =

Also see: Tourism Caucus

Elsewhere on the Web

Iowa – 538

Embedded Tweets

Interviewing people standing in line for Bernie Sanders event in Indianola: a private detective from Pittsburgh, Penn., who’s doing caucus tourism; an Oklahoma musician who once opened for Beto; and a guy who lives across the street from the event and thought he’d stop by.

At @PeteButtigieg rally, I spoke to a guy from Canada who says he’s in the US doing some “Iowa caucus tourism.”

“You don’t get retail politics like this anywhere else in the world.”

— Liz Skalka (@lizskalka) January 31, 2020