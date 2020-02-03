Buzzwords
Caucus Tourism =
Also see: Tourism Caucus
Elsewhere on the Web
Iowa – 538
Embedded Tweets
Interviewing people standing in line for Bernie Sanders event in Indianola: a private detective from Pittsburgh, Penn., who’s doing caucus tourism; an Oklahoma musician who once opened for Beto; and a guy who lives across the street from the event and thought he’d stop by.
— Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 1, 2020
At @PeteButtigieg rally, I spoke to a guy from Canada who says he’s in the US doing some “Iowa caucus tourism.”
“You don’t get retail politics like this anywhere else in the world.”
— Liz Skalka (@lizskalka) January 31, 2020
It feels like the amount of "caucus tourism" is up this year. Saw it back at the State Fair and find myself surprised that I am still finding plenty of people visiting specifically to see candidates.
— Dave Redlawsk (@DavidRedlawsk) January 20, 2020
Iowa caucus tourism. It’s a real thing. https://t.co/OUIOI7jiSX pic.twitter.com/ulWZmSEdOg
— Matt Pearce 🦅 (@mattdpearce) February 3, 2020
