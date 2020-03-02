home 2020, Biodiversity 15th Biodiversity COP (2020)

15th Biodiversity COP (2020)

Poster

Kunming, China hosts the 15th Biodiversity COP in October 2020 with the theme “Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth.” Hashtags: #COP15, #Biodiversity2020

Planeta.com is updating this guide to the event, making requests of the organizers and participants and creating a social web challenge. Feedback and notes are welcome as we prepare this preview.

Key Links
cbd.int
@UNBiodiversity

Questions

  • What are the most relevant hashtags?
  • Are there livestreaming and recorded videos?
  • How is COP15 different from COP14, 13, 12, 11
  • How does the event attend to and amplify Indigenous peoples?
  • Are relevant publications available online?
  • What would locals like visitors to know about China?
  • Who is writing and tweeting about China?
  • What are the outcomes?
  • What is an ecological civilization?

Bonus points:

  • What are your favorite examples of good practice connecting biodiversity conservation, education and travel and tourism?
  • How can the organizers and participants be more public-facing?

COP15 Wish List
How should we evaluate the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties? Here is our wish list for the event:

1) We’d like to learn about biodiversity
2) We’d like this event to be a window into the CBD and partners
3) We’d like this event to be fully engaged via the social web

4) We’d like this event to engage locals in China and teach visitors about China
5) We’d like this event to be a catalyst for satellite events and viewing parties
6) We’d like this event to be particularly friendly to Indigenous Peoples and local communities
7) We’d like this event to serve as an example of responsible travel embedded in conservation events
8) We’d like this event to serve as an example of Open Access, Open Education and Open Journalism

Requests
Photos of information tables and signage at this event
Allow questions from remote participants at events and press conferences
Technical requests: Twitter list of partners, participants, superfans
Headlines
Logo launched for 2020 UN Convention on Biological Diversity – CGTN

Bingo
BiodiversityClimateExtinctionFPICIndigenous – Livestreaming – Mainstreaming – Protected Planet – Public-Facing – Sustainability

