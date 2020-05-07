home USA Chaco Culture Links

By Guest Contributor
Posted on
Roofdog

Links related to Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Headlines
https://www.wilderness.org/articles/article/slap-new-mexico-communities-blm-derides-holding-public-meetings-because-carbon-emissions
https://climatewest.org/2018/05/14/breaking-greater-chaco-region-facing-renewed-oil-and-gas-industry-assault/
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/01/opinion/chaco-canyon-new-mexico-drilling.html
BLM Defers Oil and Gas Lease Sales in New Mexico, Temporarily Protecting Chaco Culture National Historical Park – NPCA
http://www.santafenewmexican.com/opinion/my_view/chaco-canyon-deserves-better/article_080e281c-f643-556e-b8f8-807542988418.html
https://www.heritagedaily.com/2018/07/ancestral-people-of-chaco-canyon-likely-grew-their-own-food/120594
http://www.riograndesierraclub.org/chaco-canyon-precious-frack
Earth Notes: Around Chaco Canyon, a Different Kind of Energy Boom
How the Antiquities Act has expanded the national park system
protecting-the-greater-chaco-landscape-december-2015-update
jewell-asked-to-monitor-fracking-near-chaco-canyon
Groups Support Rejection Of Fracking Near New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon

Features
http://drivenbyhistory.blogspot.com/2016/02/chaco-culture-national-historic-park.html

Recommended Listening
Tuesday, August 7, 2018 – Protecting Chaco – Native America Calling

Key Links
nps.gov/chcu/index.htm
Facebook
@chacoculturenhp

Weather
Access a current weather report for Chaco Culture from the National Weather Service. Read More

Elsewhere on the Web
Protected Planet
https://solsticeproject.org
https://www.facebook.com/solsticeproject

Chacoan Roads
https://www.nps.gov/chcu/learn/historyculture/chacoan-roads.htm

Google Maps

Dark Skies / International Dark Sky Park
chaco-culture-national-historical-park-is-recognized-international

Visit Chaco
visitchaco.us

Elsewhere on the Web
http://www.protectgreaterchaco.org
EcoFlight Overflight of Chaco Canyon
https://www.facebook.com/protectgreaterchaco

Twitter
@Arch_SW
@kialowinters
@crow_canyon
@NavajoToursUSA

Embedded tweets

World Heritage Site
In 1987 Chaco Culture was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as an outstanding example of world cultural patrimony.
<ahref=”http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/353″>http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/353
http://www.nps.gov/chcu/learn/historyculture/worldheritage.htm

For over 2,000 years, Pueblo peoples occupied a vast region of the south-western United States. Chaco Canyon, a major centre of ancestral Pueblo culture between 850 and 1250, was a focus for ceremonials, trade and political activity for the prehistoric Four Corners area. Chaco is remarkable for its monumental public and ceremonial buildings and its distinctive architecture – it has an ancient urban ceremonial centre that is unlike anything constructed before or since. In addition to the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, the World Heritage property includes the Aztec Ruins National Monument and several smaller Chaco sites managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Nearby
Nageezi, New Mexico – Wikipedia

https://soundcloud.com/pacificanetwork/sprouts-saving-chaco-canyon-pt

Facebook
FrackOffChaco

Embedded Tweets

YouTube

Wikipedia
Chaco Culture National Historical Park
Fajada Butte

Planeta.com

Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Bisti/De-Na-Zin Wilderness

Puebloan Peoples

World Heritage

New Mexico

Wild USA

