Chaco Culture Links

Roofdog

Links related to Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Headlines

https://www.wilderness.org/articles/article/slap-new-mexico-communities-blm-derides-holding-public-meetings-because-carbon-emissions

https://climatewest.org/2018/05/14/breaking-greater-chaco-region-facing-renewed-oil-and-gas-industry-assault/

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/12/01/opinion/chaco-canyon-new-mexico-drilling.html

BLM Defers Oil and Gas Lease Sales in New Mexico, Temporarily Protecting Chaco Culture National Historical Park – NPCA

http://www.santafenewmexican.com/opinion/my_view/chaco-canyon-deserves-better/article_080e281c-f643-556e-b8f8-807542988418.html

https://www.heritagedaily.com/2018/07/ancestral-people-of-chaco-canyon-likely-grew-their-own-food/120594

http://www.riograndesierraclub.org/chaco-canyon-precious-frack

Earth Notes: Around Chaco Canyon, a Different Kind of Energy Boom

How the Antiquities Act has expanded the national park system

protecting-the-greater-chaco-landscape-december-2015-update

jewell-asked-to-monitor-fracking-near-chaco-canyon

Groups Support Rejection Of Fracking Near New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon

Features

http://drivenbyhistory.blogspot.com/2016/02/chaco-culture-national-historic-park.html

Recommended Listening

Tuesday, August 7, 2018 – Protecting Chaco – Native America Calling

Key Links

nps.gov/chcu/index.htm

Facebook

@chacoculturenhp

Tweets by ChacoCultureNHP

Weather

Access a current weather report for Chaco Culture from the National Weather Service. Read More

Elsewhere on the Web

Protected Planet

https://solsticeproject.org

https://www.facebook.com/solsticeproject

Chacoan Roads

https://www.nps.gov/chcu/learn/historyculture/chacoan-roads.htm

Google Maps



Dark Skies / International Dark Sky Park

chaco-culture-national-historical-park-is-recognized-international

Visit Chaco

visitchaco.us

Elsewhere on the Web

http://www.protectgreaterchaco.org

EcoFlight Overflight of Chaco Canyon

https://www.facebook.com/protectgreaterchaco

Twitter

@Arch_SW

@kialowinters

@crow_canyon

@NavajoToursUSA

Embedded tweets

The vote to add Chaco Culture to the @UNESCO #WorldHeritage list took place in 1987 in Paris. #MonumentsDay pic.twitter.com/2IevQyEXUl — US/ICOMOS (@usicomos) April 13, 2015

US/ICOMOS stands united with the Navajo and Pueblo tribes in endorsing stronger protections for the Greater Chaco Landscape @ChacoCultureNHP https://t.co/bLBkqmn2L8 — US/ICOMOS (@usicomos) April 12, 2019

World Heritage Site

In 1987 Chaco Culture was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List as an outstanding example of world cultural patrimony.

<ahref=”http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/353″>http://whc.unesco.org/en/list/353

http://www.nps.gov/chcu/learn/historyculture/worldheritage.htm

For over 2,000 years, Pueblo peoples occupied a vast region of the south-western United States. Chaco Canyon, a major centre of ancestral Pueblo culture between 850 and 1250, was a focus for ceremonials, trade and political activity for the prehistoric Four Corners area. Chaco is remarkable for its monumental public and ceremonial buildings and its distinctive architecture – it has an ancient urban ceremonial centre that is unlike anything constructed before or since. In addition to the Chaco Culture National Historical Park, the World Heritage property includes the Aztec Ruins National Monument and several smaller Chaco sites managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

Nearby

Nageezi, New Mexico – Wikipedia

https://soundcloud.com/pacificanetwork/sprouts-saving-chaco-canyon-pt

Facebook

FrackOffChaco

Embedded Tweets

Elk in Chaco Canyon. Always a treat to see this bull and his herd. #navajousa #tours https://t.co/K1Xk4854II pic.twitter.com/20a1iAiUIz — Kialo Winters (@KialoWinters) November 2, 2019

YouTube



Wikipedia

Chaco Culture National Historical Park

Fajada Butte

Planeta.com