One of the most spectacular of the classic Mayan cities is Chichén-Itzá.

At Chichén Itzá, visitors will gather to see something fantastic during the vernal equinox. The corner of the Castillo casts a shadow in the shape of a plumed serpent which slithers down the Kukulcán Pyramid. The snake’s head points north and the shadow body represents a connection between earth and sky.

Not coincidentally, the temple was dedicated to the plumed serpent deity.

Acoustics

When you clap standing at a certain distance from the Kukulcán Pyramid, you will hear back an echo that sounds like the Quetzal, a bird sacred to the Maya.

Location

Chichén-Itzá is 120 kilometers (75 miles) east of Mérida off of Highway 180.

Embedded Tweets

En 1923 el periódico The New York Times publicó la desafortunada noticia de que Edward H. Thompson, ex cónsul de Estados Unidos en Mérida, había dragado y sustraído los tesoros del cenote sagrado de Chichén Itzá. Aquí te compartimos la nota original

👉 https://t.co/wiNO1ETc3F pic.twitter.com/ojpky0qhfP — MNA Oficial (@mna_inah) April 15, 2020

