The Chihuahuan Desert is the largest of the deserts in North America, centered in between the Sierra Madre Occidental and Sierra Madre Oriental in the Borderlands. This is a high desert – the peaks are generally 1,500 meters high and the basins 700 meters above sea level. Three-fourths of the desert lies in Mexico. Native species include the creosote bush, lechugilla, and candelilla. Cacti number more than 250 – more than in any other North American desert.

