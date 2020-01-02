The first day of the Chinese New Year falls on the new moon between January 21 and February 20.

In 2020, the first day of the Chinese New Year will be on Saturday, January 25, initiating the Year of the Rat.

About Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year celebrations can last for two weeks.

Elsewhere on the Web

Chinese New Year / Lunar New Year – EarthSky

how-lunar-new-year-traditions-change-through-the-generations

travelchinaguide

Chinese New Year in Las Vegas (2015)

China

qianxi.baidu.com

worlds-largest-migration-is-underway-for-chinese-new-year

Heat-map-of-Chinese-New-Year-travel-tells-story-of-massive-migration

http://www.vox.com/2015/2/19/8065581/chinese-new-year-photos

Washington DC, USA

lion-dancers-prepare-for-chinese-new-year-celebrations-in-us-capital

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Las Vegas’ Chinatown Plaza, 4255 Spring Mountain Road, is home to one of the largest Chinese New Year celebrations

http://lvchinatownplaza.com

https://www.facebook.com/lvchinatown

http://www.latimes.com/travel/lasvegas/la-tr-las-vegas-china-lights-festival-for-chinese-new-year-20180205-story.html

Earlier

Year of the Pig: Is it really a problem for Muslims? – BBC

A year of work culminates in a grand Chinese New Year display

New York City, USA

Lunar New Year Parade & Festival

Manchester, England

chinesenewyearmcr.com – @CNY_MCR

Around the World

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/festivalsandevents/11410769/Chinese-New-Year-where-to-eat-and-celebrate-in-Chinatowns-around-the-world.html

http://www.skynews.com.au/news/top-stories/2015/02/19/chinese-new-year-welcomes-the-sheep.html

http://mashable.com/2015/02/19/lunar-new-year-in-photos/

http://www.nytimes.com/2015/02/19/world/asia/chinese-new-year-sheep-goat.html

Buzzword Bingo

China – Chinese New Year – Dragons – Earth Dog – Lanterns – Lions – Lunar Calendar – Red Envelope – Spring Festival

Photos



Wikipedia

Chinese New Year

Lunar New Year

Planeta.com