home Celebrations Chinese New Year

Chinese New Year

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Celebrations
Posted on
Photo: Belagio 2015

The first day of the Chinese New Year falls on the new moon between January 21 and February 20.

In 2020, the first day of the Chinese New Year will be on Saturday, January 25, initiating the Year of the Rat.

About Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year celebrations can last for two weeks.

Elsewhere on the Web
Chinese New Year / Lunar New Year – EarthSky
how-lunar-new-year-traditions-change-through-the-generations
travelchinaguide
Chinese New Year in Las Vegas (2015)

China
qianxi.baidu.com
worlds-largest-migration-is-underway-for-chinese-new-year
Heat-map-of-Chinese-New-Year-travel-tells-story-of-massive-migration
http://www.vox.com/2015/2/19/8065581/chinese-new-year-photos

Washington DC, USA
lion-dancers-prepare-for-chinese-new-year-celebrations-in-us-capital

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Las Vegas’ Chinatown Plaza, 4255 Spring Mountain Road, is home to one of the largest Chinese New Year celebrations
http://lvchinatownplaza.com
https://www.facebook.com/lvchinatown
http://www.latimes.com/travel/lasvegas/la-tr-las-vegas-china-lights-festival-for-chinese-new-year-20180205-story.html

Earlier
Year of the Pig: Is it really a problem for Muslims? – BBC
A year of work culminates in a grand Chinese New Year display

New York City, USA
Lunar New Year Parade & Festival

Manchester, England
chinesenewyearmcr.com@CNY_MCR

Around the World
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/travel/festivalsandevents/11410769/Chinese-New-Year-where-to-eat-and-celebrate-in-Chinatowns-around-the-world.html
http://www.skynews.com.au/news/top-stories/2015/02/19/chinese-new-year-welcomes-the-sheep.html
http://mashable.com/2015/02/19/lunar-new-year-in-photos/
http://www.nytimes.com/2015/02/19/world/asia/chinese-new-year-sheep-goat.html

Buzzword Bingo
ChinaChinese New Year – Dragons – Earth Dog – Lanterns – Lions – Lunar Calendar – Red Envelope – Spring Festival

Photos
Chinese New Year London

Chinese New Year

Wikipedia
Chinese New Year
Lunar New Year

Planeta.com

New Year

Lunar New Year

China

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.