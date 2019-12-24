Photo: Tabletop Christmas Trees

Rolling coverage of Christmas 2019 celebrated around the world:

After the holiday, keep our parks healthy by donating your Christmas tree! We use the mulch around city park trees to provide nutrients, limit weed growth and limit mechanical damage to trunks. Find a drop-off location near you and help keep Henderson Green. pic.twitter.com/e0zJP8fswi — Henderson Sports&Rec (@HendSportandRec) December 24, 2019

Christmas is bird-counting season for 60,000 Americans. https://t.co/2XeWwwEOfD — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) December 25, 2019

Desde el Ministerio de @TurismoEc les deseamos una Feliz Navidad. Trabajamos por un Ecuador productivo y con oportunidades para todos. ¡Felices fiestas! #EcuadorEsTurismo pic.twitter.com/1lqQsqmeve — Turismo Ecuador (@TurismoEc) December 25, 2019

#Oaxaca es cuna de arte, tradición y cultura; las coloridas calendas enmarcan esta noche las celebraciones de #Navidad en la capital oaxaqueña, para el deleite de propios y extraños. ¡Sigamos disfrutando en familia nuestras tradiciones decembrinas!#OaxacaLoTieneTodo pic.twitter.com/wuOylQ6Kzj — Juan Carlos Rivera Castellanos (@JuanCRiveraC) December 25, 2019

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas from Australia. May your day be filled with wonderful food, family and friends. I am thankful for each of you following my obsession with plants here on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/yvKoEsA0FE — Jimmy Turner (@TexanInOz) December 25, 2019

✨Nàwin nìyàh ruwáa néh Gihyaanj Gwi Gahngaa Yahaanj-an.✨

✨Feliz Navidad a todos.✨

Les deseamos una bonita Nochebuena en compañía de sus seres queridos. Que el amor y la alegria estén presentes. #Triqui_trs #LyC_Triqui #FelizNavidad pic.twitter.com/5MjflI5ocv — Lengua y Cultura Triqui (@LyC_Triqui) December 25, 2019

¿Han escuchado hablar de los tamales de mezcal? Son un platillo de Navidad y Año Nuevo. Acá les cuento donde y más datos sobre ellos: https://t.co/xmY5GmRBo3 pic.twitter.com/hARgb7SYR7 — Mariana Castillo H. (@marviajaycome) December 23, 2019

Announcement: Today, rather abruptly, I was forced to make the difficult choice to leave The Christian Post. They decided to publish an editorial that positions them on Team Trump. I can't be an editor for a publication with that editorial voice. … — Napp Nazworth (@NappNazworth) December 24, 2019

Why Japan celebrates Christmas with KFC

Tamales de mezcal

Brick Church, New York City



