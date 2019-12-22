Christmas is an annual celebration on December 25 commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Translating: Merry Christmas

Diné: Nizhónígo Késhmish Adííłeeł

French: Joyeux Noël

German: Fröhliche Weihnachten or Frohe Weihnachten

Hawaiian: Mele Kalikimaka

Māori: Meri Kirihimete

Samoan: Manuia le Kerisimasi

Spanish: Feliz Navidad

Videos



Buzzword Bingo

Advent – Advent Calendar – Advent Wreath – Bethlehem – Carol – Christianity – Christmas – Cranberries – Creche – Egg Nog – Epiphany – Gifts – Holly – Jingle Bells – Jesus – Livestreaming – Messiah – Mistletoe – Navidad – Nativity Scene – Ornament – Poinsettia (Noche Buena) – Posada – Santa Klaus – Secret Santa – Spirituality – Star – Stollen – Ugly Sweater – Yule Log – White Elephant

Previously

Planeta.com