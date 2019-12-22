Poster
Christmas is an annual celebration on December 25 commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.
Translating: Merry Christmas
Diné: Nizhónígo Késhmish Adííłeeł
French: Joyeux Noël
German: Fröhliche Weihnachten or Frohe Weihnachten
Hawaiian: Mele Kalikimaka
Māori: Meri Kirihimete
Samoan: Manuia le Kerisimasi
Spanish: Feliz Navidad
