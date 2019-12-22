home Celebrations Christmas

Christmas

Christmas is an annual celebration on December 25 commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ.

Translating: Merry Christmas
Diné: Nizhónígo Késhmish Adííłeeł
French: Joyeux Noël
German: Fröhliche Weihnachten or Frohe Weihnachten
Hawaiian: Mele Kalikimaka
Māori: Meri Kirihimete
Samoan: Manuia le Kerisimasi
Spanish: Feliz Navidad

Buzzword Bingo
Advent – Advent Calendar – Advent Wreath – Bethlehem – Carol – Christianity – ChristmasCranberries – Creche – Egg Nog – Epiphany – Gifts – Holly – Jingle Bells – Jesus – Livestreaming – Messiah – Mistletoe – Navidad – Nativity Scene – Ornament – Poinsettia (Noche Buena) – Posada – Santa Klaus – Secret Santa – Spirituality – Star – Stollen – Ugly Sweater – Yule Log – White Elephant

