Cinco de Mayo (Spanish for “fifth of May”) is a special holiday in Mexico, primarily celebrated in the state of Puebla, with lesser recognition elsewhere in the country. It’s also a popular celebration in the USA.

The date commemorates the Mexican army’s 1862 victory over France during the French-Mexican War.

Festivities in the US include drink-based parties, Drinko de Cinco. While it may be culturally spurious, these offers can include mezcal and tequila promotions, so it’s good to be attentive.

How to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Don’t limit your interest in Mexico to one day.

Mark May 21 on your calendar – this is the global Cultural Diversity Day. What will you learn about Mexico’s cultural worlds?

Share your favorite Mexico and Mexico-friendly apps, websites, Facebook pages and Twitter accounts.

