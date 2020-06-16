Cities need human voices to articulate stories about sustainable practices and responsible travel. There are countless good actions taking place around the globe and we would like to hear what’s taking place.

Planeta.com spotlights cities around the globe. Our guides are far from perfect, so suggestions are always welcome.

We would like to see more public face-to-face encounters which are complemented by the social web.

Questions

What would locals like visitors to know about their city?

Who are the inspired twitterers for those passionate and intelligent when it comes to cities?

How can Planeta.com embed cultural and environmental deep dives into our city guides?

Are there any upcoming events in cities or city events that Planeta.com should preview and recap.

Artwork / Cue Yourself



World Cities

Cities in the USA

Features