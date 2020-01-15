Map

Spotlight on the current Clark County Lands Bill

41,028 ACRES Expansion of the Moapa River Reservation for the Moapa Band of Paiutes

800 MEGAWATTS Clean renewable energy from the Eastern Nevada Transmission Project

50 YEARS Extension of the Clark County Multiple Species Habitat Conservation Plan

122,778 ACRES In federally-protected Off-Highway Vehicle Recreation Areas

298,052 ACRES In new Areas of Critical Environmental Concern

$3.35 BILLION Estimated in additional parks, trails and natural areas SNPLMA funding

6 WEIRS New Erosion Control Structures in the Las Vegas Wash to protect water quality in Lake Mead

49,833 ACRES In Expanded Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act Boundary

1 REGIONAL PARK In City of Mesquite

$8.5 BILLION In estimated SNPLMA land sales

82,707 ACRES In new wilderness designations

1 SAFETY COMPLEX On Mt. Charleston to allow for a coordinated response to wildfire and other emergencies

Climate change, conservation and development: Reshuffling the deck on the Las Vegas lands bill – Nevada Independent

Clark County Lands Plan: Balanced Approach To Growth Or Unbridled Sprawl? – KNPR

In June 2018, the Clark County Commission voted 6-0 in favor of a draft resolution that urges Congress to advance federal legislation that would expand the conservation of public lands and economic development opportunities in Clark County. In partnership with local governments and organizations, the County drafted such legislation. It seeks to move the community forward through pragmatic, science- and research-based planning, fostering economic growth while preserving conservation, habitat and species that makes Southern Nevada a sustainable and beautiful place to live, work and explore. In this interview, Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones and Air Quality Director Marci Henson explain.

