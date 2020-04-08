Closed but still awesome, one of our fave museums, Clark County Museum hosts a virtual tour today from Heritage Street in Henderson, Nevada. See some history of Las Vegas and southern Nevada with questions and answers!

facebook.com/ClarkCountyMuseum

Take a field trip to the #ClarkCounty Museum today without leaving home. Museum Administrator Mark Hall-Patton (aka the "Beard of Knowledge) will do a Facebook live Q & A at noon from Heritage St. Watch live at https://t.co/5W1aPJVtIB.#Vegas #StayatHomeForNevada pic.twitter.com/4GQWRxqs2m — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) April 8, 2020

Key Links

clarkcountynv.gov/parks/pages/clark-county-museum.aspx

facebook.com/ClarkCountyMuseum

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/yF55Uar8z7iGKiSKA



Background

Normally … open daily 9am-430pm. CLOSED Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day.

General Admission: adults $2.00, seniors and children $1.

Group Tours, please call for reservations and special rates. Museum memberships are also available.

The facility covers 30 acres and includes exhibit halls, historic buildings, gazebo, a Union Pacific steam engine and railroad station, a nature trail and wikiup.

Highly recommended as a visit to and from Boulder City and for those exploring Boulder Highway, Hoover Dam and the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

History

The Southern Nevada Museum opened in 1968 thanks to a collection of Indigenous Southwestern artifacts collected by Anna Roberts Parks, Las Vegas’ first female mortician (interesting story in the Review Journal). It was renamed the Clark County Museum.

Elsewhere on the Web

Flickr Album

Yelp

TripAdvisor

a href=”https://www.reviewjournal.com/uncategorized/museum-exhibit-hall-named-for-valleys-first-female-mortician”>Museum exhibit hall named for valley’s first female mortician – Review Journal

Attractions

Exhibit Hall – The Anna Robert Parks Exhibit Hall takes the museum visitors through a historical journey from the Ice Age to Age of Entertainment. The timeline chronicles the history and culture of the ancient Pueblo and more recent Paiute, the first Anglo pioneers and their daily lives, early town-sites and land auction camps, mining technology and the gaming and entertainment heritage of Las Vegas.

Gypsum!



Babcock & Wilcox House Built with Creation of Boulder City



Heritage Street



Happy birthday

The museum celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2018.

Embedded Tweets

Bradley House / Grand Canyon Airlines



Wikipedia

Clark County Museum

Features

Planeta.com