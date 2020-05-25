Clark County, Nevada

There’s no visiting Las Vegas without visiting Clark County and vice-versa. We are big fans of the parks, museums, and tourism corridors. Motto: “Living Relentlessly, Developing Economically!”

Access to government and community

Diversity

22% of the people living in Clark County, NV, were born outside the United States (US Census).

A language other than English is spoken in 34% of Clark County homes (US Census).

Background

Official spin: Clark County is a dynamic and innovative organization dedicated to providing top-quality service with integrity, respect and accountability. With jurisdiction over the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and covering an area the size of New Jersey, Clark is the nation’s 14th-largest county and provides extensive regional services to more than 2.25 million citizens and more than 46 million visitors a year. Included are the nation’s 8th-busiest airport, air quality compliance, social services and the state’s largest public hospital, University Medical Center. The County also provides municipal services that are traditionally provided by cities to more than 1 million residents in the unincorporated area. Those include fire protection, roads and other public works, parks and recreation, and planning and development.

Tourism’s economic impact on Clark County for 2016 was nearly $60 billion, including $6.4 billion spent on gambling on the Las Vegas Strip, according to Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority data. There were 161,000 hotel and motel rooms. The average visitor to Las Vegas was 47.7 years old, stayed 3.4 nights at an average daily room rate of $125.96, spending $122.66 per visit shopping, $61.95 per visit for shows. Las Vegas welcomed nearly 43 million visitors and all of Clark County saw 46.2 million visitors (including Laughlin and Mesquite). Most arrived by ground: roughly 57 percent, while nearly 43 percent arrived by plane. The average party has 2.2 adults and has a gaming budget of $578.54, spending an average of 2.9 hours per day gambling. Sixteen percent of our tourists visit from other nations, 25 percent come from Southern California and 16 percent are first-time visitors​. – Source

Government

Clark County is governed by a seven-member County Commission, elected from geographic districts on a partisan basis for staggered four-year terms. Commissioners biennially elect a chairperson who serves as the Commission’s presiding officer. The Commission in turn hires a county manager, who is responsible for administrative operations. The chair is Steve Sisolak (seated in January 2009, elected chair in January 2015). The vice chair is Chris Giunchigliani (​seated in January 2007, elected vice chair January 2017). The other commissioners are Marilyn Kirkpatrick (August 2015), Larry Brown (January 2009​), Lawrence Weekly (March 2007), Susan Brager (January 2007), and James B. Gibson (July 2017). Yolanda King has been county manager since December 2016.

History

Clark County, formed in 1909, is named for Sen. William Andrews Clark (1839-1925), who established the railroad that linked Los Angeles with Salt Lake City. Las Vegas was founded in 1905 after Clark’s railroad, which made stops here, purchased land for a town site and sold lots by auction, creating downtown Las Vegas. Clark County is the most populous of Nevada’s 17 counties with 2.25 million residents and 70 percent of the state’s population.

Air Quality

Auctions

Lands Bill

Clark County Fair and Rodeo

The Clark County Fair had its beginning back in 1965. Known as the Moapa Valley Fair, it was held at the Overton Community Center. Compared to the present day fair, this first fair was small in size. Nevertheless, it had all the flavor and elements of a good old county fair. From this simple beginning, the Moapa Valley Fair became an annual event. Each year new attractions were added, such as a carnival midway, junior livestock show, and a rodeo. In 1997 due to the ever so popular Rodeo, the fair once again changed its name to the Clark County Fair & Rodeo.

May 2, 2019

James Holzhauer Day in Clark County – Las Vegas Now

How will you celebrate 'James Holzhauer' Day? The Jeopardy! champ is being honored at a special ceremony, including a key to The Strip, this afternoon at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign. #8NN https://t.co/j5ZyDFyKLm — 8 News NOW (@8NewsNow) May 2, 2019

Public Records

