Upcoming report: Consumer Information Tools and Climate Change – Facilitating low-carbon choices in Tourism, Buildings, and Food Systems



A webinar was held in February 2020 hosted by the One Planet Network Consumer Information Programme and the United Nations Environment Programme to launch the new report.

The report details how the use of consumer information tools can support greenhouse gas emission reductions in three sectors – Tourism, Buildings and Food. The webinar provides insights on how consumer information can be used to influence consumer behavior, how the three sectors affect global CO2 emissions and which kind of consumer information will be most effective in each sector

Key Links

oneplanetnetwork.org/webinar-consumer-information-tools-and-climate-change

Embedded Tweets

UNEP reports on key role tourism has to better-inform visitors on carbon footprints https://t.co/wfp3Sc1QMI — Christopher Warren (@ChrisWarrenRT) March 10, 2020

Wikipedia

Low-carbon economy

Planeta