home Climate Change Consumer Information Tools and Climate Change – Facilitating low-carbon choices in Tourism, Buildings, and Food Systems

Consumer Information Tools and Climate Change – Facilitating low-carbon choices in Tourism, Buildings, and Food Systems

By Ron Mader   Posted in Climate Change
Posted on
Photo: Fox Glacier

Upcoming report: Consumer Information Tools and Climate Change – Facilitating low-carbon choices in Tourism, Buildings, and Food Systems


A webinar was held in February 2020 hosted by the One Planet Network Consumer Information Programme and the United Nations Environment Programme to launch the new report.

The report details how the use of consumer information tools can support greenhouse gas emission reductions in three sectors – Tourism, Buildings and Food. The webinar provides insights on how consumer information can be used to influence consumer behavior, how the three sectors affect global CO2 emissions and which kind of consumer information will be most effective in each sector

Key Links
oneplanetnetwork.org/webinar-consumer-information-tools-and-climate-change

Embedded Tweets

Wikipedia
Low-carbon economy

Planeta

Behavior

Architecture

Food, Health, and Cultivating Communities

Travel

Low Carbon

Responsible Travel Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.