Stemming the Tide: Global Strategies for Sustaining Cultural Heritage through Climate Change

Poster

Stemming the Tide: Global Strategies for Sustaining Cultural Heritage through Climate Change streams today 5:30pm EST, Point of the Matter Dialogue.

Questions

Background

Join in the conversation as six specialists in the field of cultural heritage discuss global challenges relating to climate change and the increasing risks to heritage sites and collections. Julian Bickersteth, President of the International Institute of Conservation of Historic and Artistic Works (IIC), moderates an engaging dialogue with panelists and the audience.

Panelists:

Anthea M. Hartig , Elizabeth MacMillan Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, is an award-winning public historian and cultural heritage expert dedicated to making the nation’s richly diverse history accessible and relevant.

, Elizabeth MacMillan Director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, is an award-winning public historian and cultural heritage expert dedicated to making the nation’s richly diverse history accessible and relevant. Nora Lockshin , Senior Conservator at the Smithsonian Institution Archives, leads conservation treatment and preservation programs for archives and special collections within the Smithsonian community, nationally, and abroad in emergency recovery efforts.

, Senior Conservator at the Smithsonian Institution Archives, leads conservation treatment and preservation programs for archives and special collections within the Smithsonian community, nationally, and abroad in emergency recovery efforts. Julianne Polanco , California’s State Historic Preservation Officer, has been a member and chair of the State Historical Resources Commission and has focused on waste management, environmental protection, recycling, mines and geology, and land conservation in California.

, California’s State Historic Preservation Officer, has been a member and chair of the State Historical Resources Commission and has focused on waste management, environmental protection, recycling, mines and geology, and land conservation in California. Andrew Potts , Coordinator of the International Council on Monuments and Sites’ Climate Change and Heritage Working Group, works on a variety of initiatives and strategies to address climate change and is a lawyer by training in the area of financing for sustainable development.

, Coordinator of the International Council on Monuments and Sites’ Climate Change and Heritage Working Group, works on a variety of initiatives and strategies to address climate change and is a lawyer by training in the area of financing for sustainable development. Sarah Sutton , Principal of Sustainable Museums and a LEED-accredited professional, works with staff and leadership of cultural organizations as they develop sustainable solutions and foster climate action.

, Principal of Sustainable Museums and a LEED-accredited professional, works with staff and leadership of cultural organizations as they develop sustainable solutions and foster climate action. Alison Tickell, Director of Julie’s Bicycle, established the non-profit in 2007 to help the UK music industry reduce its environmental impacts and develop new thinking in tune with global environmental challenges.

The program is organized by the IIC and the American Institute for Conservation in collaboration with the Smithsonian American Art Museum, Smithsonian National Collection Program, and Earth Optimism. This program serves as the conclusion to the Stemming the Tide: Global Strategies for Sustaining Cultural Heritage Through Climate Change symposium.

