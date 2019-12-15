Postcard: Madrid

2019’s Climate COP 25 took place December 2-13 in Madrid, Spain. Hashtags: #COP25 #ClimateChange #ClimateVoter #TimeForAction

This page links to the headlines, key links, analysis, and embedded tweets from Cop25. As with Planeta.com coverage of other events, we look at the substance and the format, asking how to engage locals and remote participants. Bonus points for livestreaming, but was anyone watching? All events can be more engaging. Notes and suggestions are welcome. We incorporate responses directly into the text.

Key Links

unfccc.int – Documents

UN Climate Change Statement on COP25

facebook.com/UNclimatechange

facebook.com/Cop25cl – Videos

@COP25CL

Livestreaming

unfccc-cop25.streamworld.de

Live

Upcoming

On-demand

@UNFCCCwebcast

Questions

What sessions will have livestreaming and recorded video?

Do on-demand videos have shownotes, transcripts, and ways to interact?

Are there collaborative Google Docs or wikis?

Who is writing and tweeting from the event?

Are there tips for remote participants who wish to be engaged?

How will this year’s Climate COP be different than earlier events?

What would locals like visitors to know about Madrid?

Embedded Tweets

Thoughts of a 17-year old on #COP25: First of all, there is very little international news coverage, which makes it hard for people who were not at COP, or involved in the environmental moment, to know what’s going on at the place that’s is supposed to define climate ambition — Xiye Bastida (@xiyebastida) December 15, 2019

I'm glad I'm not the only one disappointed by #COP25's terribly weak outcome. US and Brazil were particularly unhelpful. https://t.co/pOYct4mLfb — Adam Markham (@AdamCMarkham) December 15, 2019

And finally on Sunday, 15 December 2019, at 1:55 pm #COP25 is gaveled to a close, making it the longest COP in @UNFCCC history. Look for the ENB summary & analysis by Wednesday morning, after our intrepid team gets some rest.#TimeForAction #Climatehttps://t.co/NN1NJJRsrh pic.twitter.com/AdWM7hHs2N — IISDRS (@IISDRS) December 15, 2019

Die Weltklimakonferenz #COP25 ist heute zu Ende gegangen. Zu den Beschlüssen zählt ein Aufruf zu höheren Klimaschutz-Zusagen im nächsten Jahr. Die EU hatte bereits beschlossen, bis 2050 klimaneutral zu werden und ihr Klimaziel für 2030 zu überarbeiten: https://t.co/DvCZZFZEaU pic.twitter.com/coBrKrC5dI — Bundesumweltministerium (@bmu) December 15, 2019

It's now early Sunday morning in Madrid and with #COP25 ticking over 30 hours into overtime, delegates speculated about how close parties actually were to any meaningful agreement. We will be here until the final gavel falls. @UNFCCC #TimeForAction https://t.co/NN1NJJRsrh — IISDRS (@IISDRS) December 14, 2019

Delegates' reactions to the text at the #COP25 stocktake session. pic.twitter.com/FjUz3462SV — IISDRS (@IISDRS) December 14, 2019

The faces of delegates at #COP25 #climate talks say it all. Calamitous. Remember every national woe, political row, European debate & election fought is, in the end, a subsidiary of the #ClimateCrisis. One day, most elections will be fought on little else. #Sustainability #cop pic.twitter.com/4TEwUd0U3R — Brendan May (@bmay) December 14, 2019

"Never have I seen the almost total disconnection we've seen here (…) between what the science requires and the people of the world demand, and what the climate negotiators are delivering,” said Alden Meyer of the Union of Concerned Scientists.#COP25 https://t.co/1JCakB9n2Y — Frank Jordans (@wirereporter) December 14, 2019

Indigenous groups have stood up for #climateaction and pressured world leaders at #COP25 this week, repeating the slogan “Step up, pay up”. https://t.co/LeDw9SQ29A — UN Environment Programme North America (@UNEP_NAmerica) December 13, 2019

Chile canceló la #COP25 en su país. No ayudó para que nos devuelvan dinero de vuelos y hospedaje. Tuvimos que salir a buscar financiamiento extra para viajar a Madrid. Y ahora por su inoperancia como presidencia de la COP extiende el proceso al punto que no estaremos en el final — Tais Gadea Lara (@TaisGadeaLara) December 14, 2019

Earlier

Thank you for taking the lead on this Henry. Your idea that COP events should also benefit the host country in lasting ways is thoughtful and so positive. https://t.co/IRDJx9FoBF — Sarah Sutton (@greenmuseum) December 2, 2019

These are the activities hosted in the #SDG Pavilion at the UN Climate Change Conference, #COP25, Madrid, Spain. – the pavilion will over the next days provide a platform to share experiences and ideas on how best to leverage action to achieve the SDGs.https://t.co/EEW9GNZgTF pic.twitter.com/DClVmySpHB — UN-Water (@UN_Water) December 3, 2019

@acouvecorrea Chilean minister: Arctic and Antarctic regions are the sensors of the Earth. What happens there is relevant to all of Earth. #COP25 #uconntalksclimate pic.twitter.com/SbxJNVagnu — Mark C. Urban @ COP25 (@MarkCUrban) December 3, 2019

Giant halls and meeting rooms where the world seeks a solution to maintaining a functioning environment and climate. 🤞#ClimateAction #COP25Madrid @CIFOR @ICRAF @ForestsMatter pic.twitter.com/cRO6zt4FfC — Jeremy van Loon (@JeremyvanLoon) December 3, 2019

Welcome to #COP25! It is an honour to receive the political and social leaders at IFEMA who are meeting to reach agreements to reduce climate change. To keep up to date, download the App Negociator. https://t.co/CzvT52MVpB It's #TimeForAction! pic.twitter.com/bgpzWRvP6s — IFEMA (@feriademadrid) December 2, 2019

At #COP25 the UK pavilion is right next door to the Italy pavilion. Which has some obvious advantages… pic.twitter.com/QmZL71rX68 — Leo Hickman (@LeoHickman) December 2, 2019

Less than a month after the decision to relocate #COP25 from Santiago to Madrid, we are now ready for the start of the #ClimateChange conference on Monday. Thank you to @CarolaSchmidtZ, @Teresaribera & everyone involved for the hard work to make this happen. #TimeForAction pic.twitter.com/p7xbtAqQKf — Patricia Espinosa C. (@PEspinosaC) November 30, 2019

We are pleased to announce the COP Bureau has agreed that #COP25 will take place from 2-13 December in Madrid, Spain.https://t.co/4XZBBLOd15 pic.twitter.com/YI12XRaroj — Patricia Espinosa C. (@PEspinosaC) November 1, 2019

Headlines

COP25: Longest climate talks end with compromise deal – BBC

The UN climate talks are over for another year – was anything achieved? – Guardian

UN climate talks in Madrid ended without resolving their toughest issue – Vox

COP25 really is the ‘point of no return’ in the climate emergency. Here’s why – CNN

COP25 Will Take Place in Madrid

Chile Receives Offer from Spain to Hold COP25 in Madrid

As COP25 moves to Madrid, IIED highlights responsibility to poorest countries – IIED

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/nov/01/chile-climate-cop-25-conference-summit-atlantic

https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/nov/03/greta-thunberg-asks-for-lift-back-across-atlantic-as-climate-meeting-shifts-to-madrid

Elsewhere on the Web

http://enb.iisd.org/climate/cop25/enb/14dec.html

History

The 25th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 25) to the UNFCCC was planned to take place from November 11-22, 2019 in Brazil. Upon election as President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro pulled Brazil out of hosting the event.

COP 25 was then scheduled to take place in Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos in Santiago de Chile, Chile from December 2-23 with a pre-sessional period from November 26 to December 1, 2019. Since mid-October, Chile has seen massive protests against the government’s neoliberal policies and high cost of living. Chilean President Sebastián Piñera canceled the summits to lessen the anger of protesters. The United Nations issued a statement that they were searching for alternative hosting options.

Chile

Pavilion Calendar (PDF)

Greta Thunberg

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg says “we no longer have time to leave out the science,” as she gave a speech at the U.N. global climate conference in Madrid – accusing world leader of “clever accounting and creative PR” to avoid action on the climate crisis. Thunberg told the crowd that the world’s rapidly declining carbon budgets would be gone within eight years based on current emission levels. “How do you respond to the fact that basically nothing is being done about this without feeling the slightest bit of anger? And how do you communicate this without sounding alarmist? I would really like to know,” she said.



Spotlight

Planeta.com