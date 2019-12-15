home Climate Change Climate COP 25

Climate COP 25

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Climate Change
Posted on
Postcard: Madrid

2019’s Climate COP 25 took place December 2-13 in Madrid, Spain. Hashtags: #COP25 #ClimateChange #ClimateVoter #TimeForAction

This page links to the headlines, key links, analysis, and embedded tweets from Cop25. As with Planeta.com coverage of other events, we look at the substance and the format, asking how to engage locals and remote participants. Bonus points for livestreaming, but was anyone watching? All events can be more engaging. Notes and suggestions are welcome. We incorporate responses directly into the text.

Key Links
unfccc.intDocuments
UN Climate Change Statement on COP25
facebook.com/UNclimatechange
facebook.com/Cop25clVideos
@COP25CL

Livestreaming
unfccc-cop25.streamworld.de
Live
Upcoming
On-demand
@UNFCCCwebcast

Questions

  • What sessions will have livestreaming and recorded video?
  • Do on-demand videos have shownotes, transcripts, and ways to interact?
  • Are there collaborative Google Docs or wikis?
  • Who is writing and tweeting from the event?
  • Are there tips for remote participants who wish to be engaged?
  • How will this year’s Climate COP be different than earlier events?
  • What would locals like visitors to know about Madrid?

Embedded Tweets

Earlier

Headlines
COP25: Longest climate talks end with compromise deal – BBC
The UN climate talks are over for another year – was anything achieved? – Guardian
UN climate talks in Madrid ended without resolving their toughest issue – Vox
COP25 really is the ‘point of no return’ in the climate emergency. Here’s why – CNN
COP25 Will Take Place in Madrid
Chile Receives Offer from Spain to Hold COP25 in Madrid
As COP25 moves to Madrid, IIED highlights responsibility to poorest countries – IIED
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2019/nov/01/chile-climate-cop-25-conference-summit-atlantic
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2019/nov/03/greta-thunberg-asks-for-lift-back-across-atlantic-as-climate-meeting-shifts-to-madrid

Elsewhere on the Web
http://enb.iisd.org/climate/cop25/enb/14dec.html

History
The 25th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 25) to the UNFCCC was planned to take place from November 11-22, 2019 in Brazil. Upon election as President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro pulled Brazil out of hosting the event.

COP 25 was then scheduled to take place in Parque Bicentenario Cerrillos in Santiago de Chile, Chile from December 2-23 with a pre-sessional period from November 26 to December 1, 2019. Since mid-October, Chile has seen massive protests against the government’s neoliberal policies and high cost of living. Chilean President Sebastián Piñera canceled the summits to lessen the anger of protesters. The United Nations issued a statement that they were searching for alternative hosting options.

Chile
Pavilion Calendar (PDF)

Greta Thunberg
Swedish activist Greta Thunberg says “we no longer have time to leave out the science,” as she gave a speech at the U.N. global climate conference in Madrid – accusing world leader of “clever accounting and creative PR” to avoid action on the climate crisis. Thunberg told the crowd that the world’s rapidly declining carbon budgets would be gone within eight years based on current emission levels. “How do you respond to the fact that basically nothing is being done about this without feeling the slightest bit of anger? And how do you communicate this without sounding alarmist? I would really like to know,” she said.

Spotlight

Climate COP25 Tourism

Planeta.com

Climate COP

Changing Climate

Carbon Neutral

Carbon Offsetting

Decarbonizing

Global Goals

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

Madrid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.