home 2020, Climate Change Climate COP26

Climate COP26

By Guest Contributor   Posted in 2020 Climate Change
Posted on
Postcard: Madrid

2020’s Climate COP 26 takes in Glasgow, Scotland, November 9-12. Hashtags: #COP26 #ClimateChange #ClimateVoter #TimeForAction

This page links to the headlines, key links, analysis, and embedded tweets from the Conference of Parties. As with Planeta.com coverage of other events, we look at the substance and the format, asking how to engage locals and remote participants. Bonus points for livestreaming, but is anyone watching? All events can be more engaging. Notes and suggestions are welcome. We incorporate responses directly into the text.

Key Links
unfccc.int
ukcop26.org@cop26president @COP26

Livestreaming
tk

Questions

  • What sessions will have livestreaming and recorded video?
  • Do on-demand videos have shownotes, transcripts, and ways to interact?
  • Are there collaborative Google Docs or wikis?
  • Who is writing and tweeting from the event?
  • Are there tips for remote participants who wish to be engaged?
  • How will this year’s Climate COP be different than earlier events?
  • What would locals like visitors to know about Glasgow?

Embedded Tweets

Headlines
http://whygreeneconomy.org/information/making-the-most-of-cop26

Elsewhere on the Web
tk

Background
The UK will be assuming the COP26 Presidency, in partnership with Italy. The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, with Italy hosting a number of key preparatory events such as a Youth Event and the Pre-COP Summit, which will be held in Milan from 28 September – 2 October 2020.

The climate talks will be the biggest international summit the UK has ever hosted; bringing together over 30,000 delegates including heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree coordinated action to tackle climate change.

Previously

Climate COP 25

Climate COP23

Climate COP 21

Paris Agreement

Planeta.com

Climate COP

Changing Climate

Carbon Neutral

Carbon Offsetting

Decarbonizing

Global Goals

Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)

Glasgow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.