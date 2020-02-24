Climate COP26

Postcard: Madrid

2020’s Climate COP 26 takes in Glasgow, Scotland, November 9-12. Hashtags: #COP26 #ClimateChange #ClimateVoter #TimeForAction

This page links to the headlines, key links, analysis, and embedded tweets from the Conference of Parties. As with Planeta.com coverage of other events, we look at the substance and the format, asking how to engage locals and remote participants. Bonus points for livestreaming, but is anyone watching? All events can be more engaging. Notes and suggestions are welcome. We incorporate responses directly into the text.

Key Links

unfccc.int

ukcop26.org – @cop26president @COP26

Livestreaming

tk

Questions

What sessions will have livestreaming and recorded video?

Do on-demand videos have shownotes, transcripts, and ways to interact?

Are there collaborative Google Docs or wikis?

Who is writing and tweeting from the event?

Are there tips for remote participants who wish to be engaged?

How will this year’s Climate COP be different than earlier events?

What would locals like visitors to know about Glasgow?

Embedded Tweets

#COP26 will be the biggest international summit that the 🇬🇧 has hosted in decades, bringing together over 30,000 people including heads of state, climate experts, campaigners and entrepreneurs to agree coordinated action to tackle #ClimateChange #UK2020 — COP26President (@COP26President) December 23, 2019

Headlines

http://whygreeneconomy.org/information/making-the-most-of-cop26

Elsewhere on the Web

tk

Background

The UK will be assuming the COP26 Presidency, in partnership with Italy. The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow, with Italy hosting a number of key preparatory events such as a Youth Event and the Pre-COP Summit, which will be held in Milan from 28 September – 2 October 2020.

The climate talks will be the biggest international summit the UK has ever hosted; bringing together over 30,000 delegates including heads of state, climate experts and campaigners to agree coordinated action to tackle climate change.

Previously

Planeta.com