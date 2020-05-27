home Colombia Colombia’s Ciudad Perdida

Photo: Katie Bordner

ColombiaCiudad Perdida is the archaeological site of an ancient city in the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta. It is believed to have been founded about 800 CE, some 650 years earlier than Machu Picchu. This location is also known as “Teyuna” and “Buritaca 200.”

Global Heritage Fund is teaming up with Tras La Perla De La América – A Carlos Vives Initiative, the Colombian Civil Air Patrol, and other local partners to provide access to food and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for 600 vulnerable people living around La Ciudad Perdida.
