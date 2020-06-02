home Conscious Compassion

Compassion

Buzzwords

Compassion = Concern for the sufferings or misfortunes of others

Quotes
In the face of what is happening, how do we avoid feeling overwhelmed … turning to the many diversions of our consumer societies? It is essential that we develop our inner resources. We have to look at the things the way they are, painful and overwhelmingly as that may be, for no healing can begin until we are fully present to our world, until we learn to sustain the gaze.
– Joanna Macy, World as Lover, World as Self

Who knows, but that the universe is not one vast sea of compassion?
– Jack Kerouac
