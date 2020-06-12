Conservation Speak

Series of tweets from Mordecai Ogada, @m_ogada, a carnivore ecologist from Kenya and co-author of The Big Conservation Lie.

Embedded Tweets

I will be running a series of “translations” to help the lay people decipher the bullshit that they commonly hear from Conservationists. It’s called “Conservationspeak”

I will be running a series of "translations" to help the lay people decipher the bullshit that they commonly hear from Conservationists. It's called "Conservationspeak" — MOgada (@m_ogada) May 26, 2020

Conservation: The field where a foreigner can come to Africa and claim responsibility for “saving” a system or species that has existed for millennia. Nonsense on steroids

Conservation: The field where a foreigner can come to Africa and claim responsibility for "saving" a system or species that has existed for millennia. Nonsense on steroids — MOgada (@m_ogada) May 20, 2020

Conservationspeak 1: “We work with the locals”

Meaning: “We shouldn’t be here, but we’re trying to justify it”

Conservationspeak 1:

"We work with the locals"

Meaning:

"We shouldn't be here, but we're trying to justify it" — MOgada (@m_ogada) May 26, 2020

Conservationspeak 2: (JOB REQUIREMENTS):- “Should have working knowledge of Kiswahili”.

Means: “We need a white person, but you should already be in Kenya”

Conservationspeak 2: (JOB REQUIREMENTS):-

" Should have working knowledge of Kiswahili".

Means:

"We need a white person, but you should already be in Kenya" — MOgada (@m_ogada) May 26, 2020

Conservationspeak 3:”Alternative livelihoods”

Means: “Destroy their skill set, resilience and sustainability. Place them in donor-funded bullshit jobs that create dependency”

Conservationspeak 3:

"Alternative livelihoods"

Means:

"Destroy their skill set, resilience and sustainability. Place them in donor-funded bullshit jobs that create dependency" — MOgada (@m_ogada) May 27, 2020

Conservationspeak 4:”Community”

Meaning: faceless disenfranchised black people.

Example in use: Community Conservancy.

Conservationspeak 4:

"Community"

Meaning: faceless disenfranchised black people.

Example in use: Community Conservancy. — MOgada (@m_ogada) May 28, 2020

Conservationspeak 5:”_______dedicated their life to_____”

Means: “_______sought self-glorification through__________”.

Have fun filling the gaps! George Adamson and lions, Jane Goodall and chimpanzees, Diane fossey and gorillas, etc.

Conservationspeak 5:

"_______dedicated their life to_____"

Means:

"_______sought self-glorification through__________".

Have fun filling the gaps! George Adamson and lions, Jane Goodall and chimpanzees, Diane fossey and gorillas, etc. — MOgada (@m_ogada) May 29, 2020

Conservationspeak 6: “Creating awareness”

Means: Informing the locals that you’ll be informing them about their birthright.

(Read: bullshit)

Conservationspeak 6:

"Creating awareness"

Means:

Informing the locals that you'll be informing them about their birthright.

(Read: bullshit) — MOgada (@m_ogada) May 30, 2020

Conservationspeak 7: “Capacity Building”

Means: Teach locals to build a lockable box in which you can store their brains for the duration of your project

Conservationspeak 7:

"Capacity Building"

Means:

Teach locals to build a lockable box in which you can store their brains for the duration of your project — MOgada (@m_ogada) June 1, 2020

Elsewhere

Why Black Lives Don’t Matter in Kenya’s Colonial ‘Conservancies’ – The Elephant

Planeta