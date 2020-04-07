Photo: Kent Kanouse, On the Divide

Continental Divide = Drainage divide on a continent such that the drainage basin on one side of the divide feeds into one ocean or sea, and the basin on the other side either feeds into a different ocean or sea, or else is endorheic, not connected to the open sea.

Embedded Tweets

Today's quarantine escape takes us to the Continental Divide in Wyoming's Wind River Mtns, where in 2008 I was leading a @NOLSedu course. Taking 15 college students across No Man's Pass in a blizzard was my most harrowing experience in 10 years of leading young people outdoors. pic.twitter.com/8O33vHBRHf — Patrick Donnelly (@BitterWaterBlue) April 7, 2020

Wikipedia

Continental divide

Continental Divide of the Americas

Planeta