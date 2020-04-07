Poster: @BioDivLibrary, Coral
Coral = a hard stony substance secreted by certain marine coelenterates as an external skeleton, typically forming large reefs in warm seas
Planeta.com celebrates coral reefs around the world and the people who do their best to protect them.
We are curious: what are the financial values for reef tourism? What are examples of practical responsible travel? Suggestions are welcome.
Translating Coral
German: Koralle
Hawaiian: Puna
There’s insufficient evidence your sunscreen harms coral reefs – Terry Hughes / The Conversation – @ProfTerryHughes
DYK? The total #economic value of U.S. #coralreefs is over $3.4 billion each year! More facts: https://t.co/NfE0pDIz2g pic.twitter.com/TMvcCoECF3
— NOAA Coral Program (@NOAACoral) September 15, 2017
This week's Hawaiian vocabulary word is "puna" which means "coral" in Hawaiian. Pronounced (poo-na). pic.twitter.com/OBYdUSgiTo
— Pu'uhonua o Honaunau (@PUHONHP) June 30, 2017
New Report: Impacts of Climate Change on World Heritage Coral Reefs