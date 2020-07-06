home Australia Coral Reef Virtual Symposium 2020

Coral Reef Virtual Symposium 2020

By Ron Mader   Posted in Australia
Posted on
Poster

Australia’s CoralCoE hosts its first Coral Reef Virtual Symposium July 7-8. Talks address bleaching, corals, fisheries, governance, fish, and genetics. Zooming from James Cook University, The University of Western Australia, The University of Queensland, and The Australian National University.

Key Links
Event Info
Zoom registration
coralcoe.org.au
Facebook
YouTube
@CoralCoE

Questions

  • What are the conference hashtags?
  • For those who have not registered, are there ways to watch and share the live video?
  • What are the key takeaways from the Coral Reef Virtual Symposium?

Details
The Coral Reef Virtual Symposium 2020 of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies will be held on Tuesday 7th and Wednesday 8th July. Each day will include two sessions: 10:30 – 12:45 hrs and 13:30 – 15:30 hrs EST.

The Coral Reef Virtual Symposium 2020 is aimed at a general audience of students and scientists in related fields, natural resource managers, conservationists and policy makers.

Background
The major objective of the ARC Centre of Excellence for Coral Reef Studies is to achieve a better understanding of the science, social and natural, that underpins the dynamic changes currently occurring on coral reefs worldwide. Improving the governance and management of natural systems and enhancing the capacity to sustain human and natural capital is central to our research.

The Centre aims is to build human capacity and expertise in coral reef science worldwide. We currently support more than 170 research students across the four nodes of the Centre, >70% of whom are international students and 60% are women. The Centre’s student cohort reflects our multifaceted and transdisciplinary research environment, with less than 35% of students having multi-disciplinary advisory panels and cross-institutional supervision.

As a result of COVID-19 crisis, the Centre is hosting it’s first virtual symposium. The focus of our Coral Reef Virtual Symposium 2020 will be on the Centre’s postgraduates, with more than 20 presentations by PhD and Masters students. The symposium will also feature daily plenary talks by world leaders in coral reef science.

