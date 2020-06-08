Photo: Jo Simon, View from Iliniza
Spotlight on Cotopaxi, an active stratovolcano, national park, and country province, in the Andes Mountains about 50 km (31 mi) south of Quito, and 33 km (21 mi) northeast of the city of Latacunga, Ecuador.
The Cotopaxi volcano (meaning “smooth neck of the moon” in Quechua) is among the highest active volcanoes in the world; its last significant eruption took place in 1904.
COTOPAXI: Tigua ayllu llaktapi turistas illashkamanta llankay illak sakirikunkuna
RED KICHWA: #Tigua ayllu llaktakunaman turistas mana chayakushkamanta llankay illak sakirikunkuna @radiolatacunga anki uyari willan👉https://t.co/6kV75ds8Fm pic.twitter.com/22b0qbGwix
— CORAPE SATELITAL (@corapesatelital) June 2, 2020
