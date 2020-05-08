Coronavirus Disease, aka COVID19

Buzzwords

Coronavirus = any of a group of RNA viruses that cause a variety of diseases in humans and other animals

This page features rolling coverage from Planeta.com of the impacts of the Coronavirus Disease, aka COVID-19, aka SARS-CoV-2, characterized by the World Health Organization as a global pandemic.

tourism

Hashtags: #COVID19

Key Links

who.int

openwho.org

jamanetwork.com

cdc.gov – Disinfection – Prevention – Symptoms

Maps

Interactive Dashboard

John Hopkins

Elsewhere

coronavirusmapa.mx

morningconsult.com

Centre for Mathematical Modelling of Infectious Diseases – @cmmid_lshtm

COVID Projections

RT Live

rt.live

The Numbers Behind Social Distancing

The Metric We Need to Manage COVID-19

Predicting Coronavirus Cases

Buzzwords

Learning the lingo … Antibodies – Astroturfing – Backlash – Bats – Breathe – Calm – Case Study – Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Clean – Cleaning – Closure – Community Spread – Contact Tracing – Coronavirus – Countdown – COVID19 – Crisis – Curbside – Curfew – Curve – Death – Data – Death Toll – Deep Cleaning – Disease – Disruption – Elderly – Emergency – Empathy – Epicenter – Essential – Evidence – Exit Strategy – Experts – Exit Strategy – Exposure – Face Mask – Face Shield – Fatigue – Flatten the Curve – Food Bank – Force majeure – Frontline – Front Lines – Guidelines – Hand Sanitizer – Handshake – Health – Health Care – Herd – Hoarding – Home – Hope – Hospitals – Hotspot – Hydroxychloroquine – Hygiene – Infodemic – Immunity – Immunity Passports – Immunocompromised – Infection – Invisible Enemy – Lockdown – Masks – Model – New Normal – Normal – Olympics – Pandemic – Pangolins – Panic – Panic Buying – Passport – Pathogen – Patience – Pause – Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) – Physical Distancing – Plateau – Playbook – Positive – PPE – Precaution – Public Health – Quarantine – Quaranstreaming – Radical Localism – Recovery – Relief – Reopen – Rescue – Research – Restart – Restriction – Risk – Safety – Sanitize – Second Wave – Self Isolation – Shelter – Shelter in Place – Shutdown – Soap – Social Distancing – Spike – Staycation – Stay at home – Stay home – Stay safe – Stimulus – Stockpile – Statistics – Surging – Surveillance – Survive – Symptoms – Task Force – Tele-Education – Telemedicine – Telework – Testing – Test Kits – Touch – Tracking – Travel Advisory – Travel Ban – Travel Bubble – Treatment – Uncertainty – Unpausing – Vaccine – Ventilators – Virus – Vulnerable – Wash your hands – Watchdog – Water – Waves – We are all in this together – Wet Market – Wildlife – Work from home – World Health Organization (WHO) – Yeast

Headlines

Responses to COVID-19 in South Africa: The centrality of food security – Kurt Ackerman

During coronavirus, we need social sciences and humanities more than ever. This is why – Radio National

How personal contact will change post-Covid-19 – BBC

Why the coronavirus is so confusing – The Atlantic

Two Errors Our Minds Make When Trying to Grasp the Pandemic

Amabie: The Japanese monster going viral – BBC

Trump signs executive order limiting immigration

The Yeast Supply Chain Can’t Just Activate Itself

Coronavirus Kills More Americans in One Month Than the Flu Kills in One Year – National Review

The Liminal Experience of Crisis: Facing Suspended Animation in the Era of COVID-19 – Medium

‘The risk is simply too high’: Germany’s Oktoberfest canceled because of coronavirus pandemic

New Zealand’s Prime Minister May Be the Most Effective Leader on the Planet

Listen up: In these disquieting COVID-19 times, hushed cities are making a loud impression on our ears

Australia is experiencing a home cooking pandemic – Good Food Australia

Carnival Executives Knew They Had a Virus Problem, But Kept the Party Going

Hungry Families Are Pushing America’s Food Banks to the Limit – Vice

The coronavirus likely came from China’s wet markets. They’re reopening anyway. – Vox

The coronavirus has destroyed the job market in every state

The Coronavirus and How the U.S. Ended Up with Nurses Wearing Garbage Bags @NewYorker

Amsterdam to embrace ‘doughnut’ model to mend post-coronavirus economy – Guardian

Coronavirus: Flour mills working ’round the clock’ to meet demand – BBC

How to get groceries without bringing home coronavirus

Coronavirus: WHO chief urges end to ‘politicisation’ of virus – BBC

Fauci: I don’t think we should shake hands ‘ever again’ – The Hill

Trump broke the agencies that were supposed to stop the coronavirus epidemic

New Zealand’s unique ‘elimination’ approach is rapidly flattening the curve – Independent

Hydroxychloroquine: how an unproven drug became Trump’s coronavirus ‘miracle cure’

Restaurant Closures – Slate

Food goes to waste amid coronavirus crisis – Politico

Don’t Panic: The comprehensive Ars Technica guide to the coronavirus

It’s the coronavirus, stupid – Politico

Local news station introduces new ‘What Day Is It?’ segment amid quarantines

Decentralized leadership raises questions about Trump coronavirus response

We aren’t just stopping coronavirus. We’re building a new world – Eric Holthaus

El Paso cracks down; Juarez and AMLO worry many about attitude toward coronavirus

Our environmental practices make pandemics like the coronavirus more likely

Pathogen Resistance – XKCD

Why Germany’s Coronavirus Death Rate Is Far Lower Than In Other Countries

Stop watching Netflix and tackle these 8 tech projects instead

Coronavirus should be a wake-up call to our treatment of the animal world

Mystery deepens over animal source of coronavirus

Is ‘epicenter’ the wrong word for New York?

Coronavirus Will Change the World Permanently. Here’s How. – Politico

European Commission to develop coordinated ‘exit strategy’ from lockdowns

Trump team failed to follow NSC’s pandemic playbook

Will warm weather really kill off Covid-19? – BBC

From Netflix Party to Zoom: The internet apps getting us through quarantine – Vox

What does the coronavirus do to your body? Everything to know about the infection process – USA Today

We’re not going back to normal – Technology Review

‘Gross misjudgment’: Experts say Trump’s decision to disband pandemic team hindered coronavirus response

Can hot weather, like in Malaysia, stop coronavirus? – The Star

Coronavirus: Kind Canadians start ‘caremongering’ trend – BBC

America begins drinking at home – Politico

America closes up shop – Axios

America shuts down – Politico

Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US – BBC

How soap absolutely annihilates the coronavirus – Vox

Online classes, video meetings: Can coronavirus spur low-carbon habits? – Reuters – @lauriegoering

Coronavirus, synchronous failure and the global phase-shift

The novel coronavirus can likely live up to 96 hours on phone screens – Quartz

Trump Has Sabotaged America’s Coronavirus Response – Foreign Policy

To fight the coronavirus, labs are printing its genome

China coronavirus: Death toll rises to 41; more than 1,000 cases of infection confirmed in mainland – Politico

China’s Omnivorous Markets Are in the Eye of a Lethal Outbreak Once Again – NYT

Travel Advisories

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/travelers/travel-in-the-us.html

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019/travel-advice

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/ea/travel-advisory-alert-global-level-4-health-advisory-issue.html

https://www.unwto.org/news/covid-19-response-travel-restrictions

Impact on Tourism

World tourism faces worst crisis since records began, says UNWTO – Guardian

The coronavirus survival challenge for NZ tourism: affordability and sustainability – The Conversation

Inside the Nightmare Voyage of the Diamond Princess

“Travel bubbles” are how the world will get moving again

Socialising tourism for social and ecological justice after COVID-19

Unpausing Las Vegas: What might our valley look like after the shutdown lifts? – Las Vegas Sun – @bryanhorwath @LasVegasSun

Goodman says she offered using Las Vegas as ‘control group’ for coronavirus – Nevada Independent

The coronavirus will change how we travel. That will probably be good for us. – @wheresandrew

Here’s What You Do With Two-Thirds of the World’s Jets When They Can’t Fly

2020, año cero del turismo – Expansión – @Responda

COVID 19 and sustainable tourism – Anna Spenceley

The Coronavirus Is Hurting Travel, So Greece Has Begun Offering Virtual Tourism

Coronavirus Is Spreading and Cruise Ships Are Still Sailing – Bloomberg

Planning for life after coronavirus: When will we know it’s safe to travel again?

A US tourist town telling visitors to stay away

annaspenceley.wordpress.com/2020/04/02/covid-19-and-sustainable-tourism/

Keeping Up with the Coronavirus: Can Influencers Fix What They Ruined?

What will travel look like after coronavirus?

Aleja coronavirus al turismo y a las ventas

Coronavirus is closing national parks —but you can still visit them on a virtual tour – CBS

Tourism industry calls for $300B in relief in coronavirus stimulus package

The end of global travel as we know it: an opportunity for sustainable tourism – The Conversation – @freyahd

Virus ‘could cost millions of tourism jobs’ – BBC

Travel industry could lose $24 billion as coronavirus cripples tourism from outside US – CNBC

Hawaii travel industry offers deals to offset impact of coronavirus anxiety

Austin Restaurants Offering Specials on Food and Drink Intended for SXSW

Busy tourist attractions, airports empty amid coronavirus outbreak – CNN

What happens in Vegas – NYT

The Strange Terror of Watching the Coronavirus Take Rome – New Yorker

State Department elevates China travel advisory to ‘Do Not Travel’ due to coronavirus

What the Coronavirus Means So Far for the Travel Industry – Skift

Afacwa

Resilient Destinations

Resilient Destinations – resilientdestinations.com – is a crowdsourced website to bring together all innovative ideas in tourism industry to help over the crisis of #COVID19 and be resilient. Check out the google doc –

docs.google.com/forms/d/1XFOaaWd25PSDZdZ5SfejSMgkmEE9j_BeWACk3OeoF0A/edit?ts=5e732d17 – to add your input.

https://www.unwto.org/healing-solutions-tourism-challenge

Tourism Tweets

Inspired: "Economic, social and cultural consequences that this crisis is causing will transform the way of traveling. However, if as an industry we work collectively on a common vision, it may even have a positive impact for everyone in the medium and long term" @Responda https://t.co/YpsC7L81YE — planetanews (@planetanews) April 18, 2020

Updated #FAA statement about operations at @LASairport. #Travelers should monitor the airport website for the status of passenger operations. pic.twitter.com/JLzHSnNGW4 — The FAA (@FAANews) March 19, 2020

BBC News – Virus 'could cost millions of tourism jobs' https://t.co/99FYeAT67Q — FreyaHiggnsDesbioles (@freyahd) March 13, 2020

Coronavirus will cause a 'revenue drop' for Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, but officials say 'we’re fine'

Via @KLeonardNV https://t.co/TteYc6IjW4 — Nevada Independent (@TheNVIndy) March 10, 2020

13,000 Missing Flights: The Global Consequences of the Coronavirus https://t.co/kbKYmCO97G — FreyaHiggnsDesbioles (@freyahd) February 21, 2020

"Las Vegas has been very successful for many years catering to people from California. And if that visitation were to decline, that would be pretty significant." –@DrDave702 https://t.co/UckwZzgPRK — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) March 2, 2020

We’ll be speaking with @theaircurrent’s @jonostrower on this week’s AvTalk podcast to discuss #COVID19’s effects on aviation as well as taking a look at the #737MAX one year after #ET302. Have questions? Let us know what you'd like to know. pic.twitter.com/BCcmDvJVa9 — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) March 10, 2020

The corona crisis offers a golden opportunity for destinations to plan a wise recovery and for researchers to help, says DSC director Jonathan Tourtellot. Read his personal afterthought on a trip into the past that nobody wanted. https://t.co/SH7lU9ofld — Destination Stewardship Center (@geotourism) March 24, 2020

Coronavirus is ravaging tourism and at the same reminding us that tourism is the life blood of cultural exchange. Over extended business will fail, as will some smaller, vital forces in their communities that we should try to protect through our businesses and as tourists — Justin Francis (@justinmfrancis) March 5, 2020

African Bush Camps

In uncertain times, tourism has definitely taken a hard knock. But it’s not the only industry that is seeing a decline in support. Covid-19’s impact goes much broader than tourism, and has spilled over to wildlife conservation. How do we start to understand the way forward?



Parks

Pressure builds from locals to close Utah’s Zion National Park even as tourists continue to go there

Grand Canyon National Park Closed

Grand Canyon remains open while employees, local officials push for its closure

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2020/03/27/appeals-close-us-national-parks-amid-coronavirus-growing/2924058001

Iconic national parks close over coronavirus concerns – The Hill

Yellowstone and Grand Teton among the national parks closing immediately

We are asking for YOUR help to keep parkway visitors, staff and communities safe. Your decisions can help protect this place and our community.

On your next visit please take ownership for your health and that of others by complying to the CDC's guidance for social distancing. pic.twitter.com/hjHz1XvUPl — Blue Ridge Parkway (@BlueRidgeNPS) March 27, 2020

When it’s no longer possible for staff to protect their health, the health of the visitors or park resources, it’s time to close the parks. And that time is now. We're calling for all national parks to close to the public until they are safe to return to. https://t.co/88KdJ2H63H — National Parks Conservation Association (@NPCA) April 2, 2020

Education

Education in Times of Crisis and Beyond: Maximizing Copyright Flexibilities – Creative Commons

Study Abroad Programs

IIE Releases Survey on Effects of COVID-19 on International Students and Study Abroad – IIE

Insider Trading

Loeffler reports more stock sales amid insider trading allegations

Journalism

Here are the newsroom layoffs, furloughs and closures caused by the coronavirus

We're updating this list as neededhttps://t.co/XLKsaRoc1Y — Poynter (@Poynter) April 6, 2020

Responses

North House Folk House – Archive

A new resource was developed by an ad-hoc task force at the Canadian Conservation Institute. “Caring for Heritage Collections during the COVID-19 Pandemic” is available on our COVID-19 page: https://t.co/9N5HnyizqQ — CAC-ACCR (@CAC_ACCR) April 18, 2020



Lonely Planet Thorn Tree

Communication

cidrap.umn.edu (PDF)

To be more helpful, I think there's a ton of good advice for all of us — myself very much included — in this CIDRAP paper on how to communicate in a crisis. https://t.co/gEGqp56Hzo — Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) May 6, 2020

White House (USA)

Opening Up America Again

Background

CDC: The virus has been named “SARS-CoV-2” and the disease it causes has been named “coronavirus disease 2019” (abbreviated “COVID-19”). On January 30, 2020, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak a “public health emergency of international concernexternal icon” (PHEIC). On January 31, 2020, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II declared a public health emergency (PHE) for the United States to aid the nation’s healthcare community in responding to COVID-19.

Videos

China: Millions in lockdown



John Oliver





Wildlife Trade



Tourism Quarantine



Australia tourism



Rethinking tourism: How Coronavirus Will Force Destinations to Stop Overtourism



Great Realisation



Impact on Adventure Travel in Mexico



Supermarket Etiquette



Embedded Tweets

The #COVID19 pandemic threatens the livelihood of thousands of museum professionals across the world. To advocate for emergency public funds and private support, we need data. Help us assess the impact of COVID-19 by completing our survey. ℹ️https://t.co/lQbAn8EqB9 pic.twitter.com/m2dA10CVBS — ICOM (@IcomOfficiel) April 9, 2020

Folks who need their outdoor fix should be warned to refrain from illegal shooting, camping, and dumping on public lands. Please read more below. #Vegas Safe #LVMPD @blmnv https://t.co/9u0mNsVbAo pic.twitter.com/zkHXzO7aUw — LVMPD (@LVMPD) April 7, 2020

Our staff is teleworking. The earth continues shaking. Ground movements at frequencies 1-20 Hz, mainly due to human activity (cars, trains, industries,…) are much lower since the implementation of the containment measures by the government. #StayHome @ibzbe @CrisiscenterBE pic.twitter.com/pGgQAyLuUP — Seismologie.be (@Seismologie_be) March 20, 2020

Our tikanga changed forever this week. Our open letter to Aotearoa touched on the importance of #manaakitanga in times like these. What other ways can we show manaakitanga?#KiaKahaAotearoa 🖤 pic.twitter.com/Gbb21SzRmd — Te Taura Whiri i te Reo Māori (@reomaori) March 24, 2020

The Massive Online Open Course at https://t.co/aDo7E824zZ has now over 323,000 enrollments for #COVID19 courses. This platform was developed in 2017 as part of pandemic preparedness together with the “managing epidemic” handbook. https://t.co/hIC8WqjlXX — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) March 17, 2020

What a damning indictment of Fox News from the Post video team here. pic.twitter.com/r8Fz8vo5KV — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 18, 2020

The @WHO is now characterizing the outbreak of the COVID-19 #coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a news conference https://t.co/aXSpeft1zK pic.twitter.com/yMHvJ0rWBY — Reuters (@Reuters) March 11, 2020

Breaking News: The coronavirus is likely to infect up to 70% of the German population, Chancellor Angela Merkel said https://t.co/bpi5QuoP3o — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 11, 2020

Coronavirus latest: All St Patrick’s Day parades in Ireland set to be cancelled https://t.co/ebAnefDch8 — The Irish Times (@IrishTimes) March 9, 2020

1/25 Part 1 – Why does soap work so well on the SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus and indeed most viruses? Because it is a self-assembled nanoparticle in which the weakest link is the lipid (fatty) bilayer. A two part thread about soap, viruses and supramolecular chemistry #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/OCwqPjO5Ht — Palli Thordarson (@PalliThordarson) March 8, 2020

Investing in preparedness is possibly one of the best investments any country can make. A dollar spent on preparedness for disasters is worth about $15 in terms of the future damage it mitigates. #COVID19 @AbhasKJha https://t.co/OfxgKYBpGl @WBG_Cities — Robin King (@RKinBangalore) March 3, 2020

The #coronavirusoutbreak is going to adversely impact more just international travel and local tourism; it is going to disrupt industrial supply chains, manufacturing, not to mention the daily way of life in cities, regions, and even entire countries

1/4https://t.co/6hdpPUOkQg — Don Jacobson (@BigSurfDon) February 27, 2020

Coronavirus is an environmental wake-up call: https://t.co/eNiv5lpsn5 — Extinction Symbol (@extinctsymbol) March 5, 2020

Twitter Moment

⚡️Las Vegas in the time of Coronavirus, COVID-19

Shelter in Place

Here’s a quick look at what you need to know about the shelter-in-place order: https://t.co/T1eZbQM05X — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) March 16, 2020

Hindsight

When the next pandemic occurs (and make no mistake, it will) and the federal government is unable to respond in a coordinated and effective fashion to protect the lives of US citizens and others, this decision by John Bolton and Donald Trump will be why. https://t.co/iMSzopSRaI — Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) May 10, 2018

While I appreciate everyone making this old tweet blow up, the people who were truly prescient about the grave dangers of the Bolton/Trump NSC reorganization are our public health security experts, incl. those quoted in the article: @creynoldsdc, @JeremyKonyndyk, and @llborio. — Stephen Schwartz (@AtomicAnalyst) March 15, 2020

Reports

Aerosol and Surface Distribution of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 in Hospital Wards, Wuhan, China, 2020

Wikipedia

Coronavirus

2019–20 Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

Impacts

Places

Planeta