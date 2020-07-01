Photo: Kent Kanouse, Crazy Horse
Wikipedia: Crazy Horse was a Lakota war leader of the Oglala band in the 19th century. He took up arms against the United States federal government to fight against encroachment by white American settlers on Native American territory and to preserve the traditional way of life of the Lakota people.
Key Links
crazyhorsememorial.org
Facebook
@crazyhorsemem
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/dBCCwEmXk6mGerjGA
Elsewhere on the Web
travelsouthdakota.com
Wikipedia
Crazy Horse
Memorial
Planeta.com