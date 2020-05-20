Poster. Image from downtown Las Vegas @Okudart mural

May 21 is Cultural Diversity Day, officially the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development = Día Mundial de la Diversidad Cultural Para el diálogo y el desarrollo. Hashtag: #CulturalDiversity

Also see: Biodiversity Day (May 22)

un.org/en/events/culturaldiversityday

Universal Declaration (PDF)

Planeta.com celebrates Cultural Diversity Day by sharing our favorite cultural websites and apps. We are using the social web to interact with others keen on cultural education and travel. Welcome video on Facebook.

Questions = Preguntas

Is there a recommended hashtag? = ¿Hay un hashtag recomendado?

How is World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development translated in other languages? = ¿Cómo se traduce el Día Mundial de la Diversidad Cultural Para el diálogo y el desarrollo en otros idiomas?

How do we improve the dialogue? = ¿Cómo mejoramos el diálogo?

What are your favorite cultural apps? = ¿Cuáles son tus aplicaciones favoritas acerca de la cultura?

What are your favorite cultural websites? = ¿Cuáles son tus sitios web favoritos acerca de la cultura?

Is there a Facebook event page for Cultural Diversity Day? = ¿Hay una página de eventos de Facebook para el Día de la Diversidad Cultural?

2020

Background

Three-quarters of the world’s major conflicts have a cultural dimension.

Bridging the gap between cultures is urgent and necessary for peace, stability and development.

Cultural diversity is a driving force of development, not only with respect to economic growth, but also as a means of leading a more fulfilling intellectual, emotional, moral and spiritual life. This is captured in the seven culture conventions, which provide a solid basis for the promotion of cultural diversity. Cultural diversity is thus an asset that is indispensable for poverty reduction and the achievement of sustainable development.

At the same time, acceptance and recognition of cultural diversity – in particular through innovative use of media and Information and Communications Technologies (ICTs) – are conducive to dialogue among civilizations and cultures, respect and mutual understanding.

In 2001, UNESCO adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity and in December 2002, the UN General Assembly, in its resolution 57/249, declared May 21 to be the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

How to to celebrate the Day

Visit an art exhibit or a museum dedicated to other cultures.

Rent a movie or read a book from another country or religion than your own.

Read about the great thinkers of other cultures than yours (e.g. Confucius, Socrates, Avicenna, Ibn Khaldun, Aristotle, Ganesh, Rumi).

Listen to music of a different culture.

