Cuneiform = denoting or relating to the wedge-shaped characters used in the ancient writing systems of Mesopotamia, Persia, and Ugarit, surviving mainly impressed on clay tablets

Videos



Iraq

David Stanley: A massive ziggurat dating from the 4th millennium BC stands at the entrance to Uruk (Warka), 39 km east of Samawah, Iraq. Cuneiform impressions left on soft clay by cylindrical seals were the first written words.



Photos



Planeta