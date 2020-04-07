Logo

“dala is an interdisciplinary creative collective that believes in the transformative role of creativity in building safer and more liveable cities. dala emerged as a response to the growing need for a sustainable space for creative practitioners actively engaging in the production of art / architecture for social change in eThekwini. dala believes that sustainable change can only happen through democratic participation and collaboration. dala therefore facilitates creative initiatives between creative practitioners from a variety of backgrounds (artists, architects, researchers, performers, urban planners, designers), the municipality and most importantly the people and organisations that live and work within and around the city. dala???s initiatives all revolve around re-imagining the use and expression in and of public space. Founders, Doung Jahangeer, Rike Sitas and Nontobeko Ntombela have been working on similar initiatives individually and collectively for close to ten years. The strength of dala lies in the interdisciplinary skills the founders bring to the organisation ??? Doung (architect), Rike (social scientist), Nonto (curator). All three are practicing artists and educators who have been involved in a number of local and international projects and exhibitions.”

Key Links

dala.org.za

Doung Jahangeer

https://www.tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/09528822.2013.796204

https://www.ru.ac.za/artsofafrica/people/visitors/dounganwarjahangeer

2011 Durban City Walk







