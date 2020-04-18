home Buzzwords, Nature, science Dark Skies

Dark Skies

Dark Sky = denoting or located in a place where the darkness of the night sky is relatively free of interference from artificial light

darksitefinder.com
darksky.org
Dark Sky Week
Held each year in April, 2020 Dark Sky Week is April 19-16.

2020

April: International Dark Sky Week
Created in 2003 by high-school student Jennifer Barlow, International Dark Sky Week has grown to become a worldwide event and a key component of Global Astronomy Month. Each year it is held in April around Astronomy Day.

In explaining why she started the week, Barlow said, “I want people to be able to see the wonder of the night sky without the effects of light pollution. The universe is our view into our past and our vision into the future. … I want to help preserve its wonder.”

International Dark Sky Week draws attention to the problems associated with light pollution and promotes simple solutions available to mitigate it.

5 Ways to Celebrate Dark Sky Week
Award
Do you know of a person or organization doing great work protecting night skies? Nominate them for an IDA award!
2019 Association Award Winners
International Dark-Sky Association Announces 2019 Award Winners

The International Dark Sky Place of the Year Award is presented to Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona, U.S.). Officially certified as an International Dark Sky Park in June 2019, Grand Canyon National Park has made tremendous strides to protect the night over the last several years.

Sierra Club
KNPR
Joshua Tree’s 2019 Night Sky Festival

International Dark Sky Week 2018

