Dark Skies

Dark Sky = denoting or located in a place where the darkness of the night sky is relatively free of interference from artificial light

Held each year in April, 2020 Dark Sky Week is April 19-16.

2020

April is *finally* here…which means International Dark Sky Week is just a few weeks away! We're excited to go digital with this worldwide celebration of the night. Stay tuned for info on live stream presentations & learn more at https://t.co/4ulQoleaPV✨

#IDSW2020 #darksky pic.twitter.com/ii09d1NejC — IDA Dark-Sky (@IDADarkSky) April 1, 2020

Want to protect the dark? Become a citizen scientist! Join the 2020 @GLOBEatNight campaign to help us better understand how #lightpollution impacts the night around the world. This month's campaign is just around the corner, running February 14-23. #citizenscience pic.twitter.com/gLDqDFB1W3 — IDA Dark-Sky (@IDADarkSky) February 8, 2020

April: International Dark Sky Week

Created in 2003 by high-school student Jennifer Barlow, International Dark Sky Week has grown to become a worldwide event and a key component of Global Astronomy Month. Each year it is held in April around Astronomy Day.

In explaining why she started the week, Barlow said, “I want people to be able to see the wonder of the night sky without the effects of light pollution. The universe is our view into our past and our vision into the future. … I want to help preserve its wonder.”

International Dark Sky Week draws attention to the problems associated with light pollution and promotes simple solutions available to mitigate it.

Award

Do you know of a person or organization doing great work protecting night skies? Nominate them for an IDA award!

2019 Association Award Winners

International Dark-Sky Association Announces 2019 Award Winners

The International Dark Sky Place of the Year Award is presented to Grand Canyon National Park (Arizona, U.S.). Officially certified as an International Dark Sky Park in June 2019, Grand Canyon National Park has made tremendous strides to protect the night over the last several years.

Every year IDA recognizes the incredible achievements of individuals & groups who go above and beyond to preserve and protect the night. We're honored to present to you the recipients of the 2019 IDA Awards. Congrats! And thank you for your dedication!https://t.co/MdefBPotrJ — IDA Dark-Sky (@IDADarkSky) October 1, 2019

Stewart Island named a Dark Sky Sanctuary https://t.co/mIrih2A2zs — RNZ News (@rnz_news) January 4, 2019

