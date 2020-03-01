home Europe, Parks Dartmoor

Dartmoor

By Guest Contributor   Posted in Europe Parks
Posted on
Photo: Edmund Gall, Haytor Rocks in Dartmoor National Park

Dartmoor is an area of moorland in southern Devon, England. Protected by National Park status as Dartmoor National Park, it covers 954 square kilometers (368 square miles).

Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/Cesvt9y4VeJFWW4z5

Key Links
visitdartmoor.co.uk
destination guide
@VisitDartmoor

Embedded Tweets

Twitter Moment
Dartmoor

Photos
Emsworthy

Summer Holiday

2010-08 Haytor 120

Planeta.com

England

Parks

Wild Europe

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.