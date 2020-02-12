February 12 is Darwin Day, a global celebration of science and reason. Celebrate perpetual curiosity.

#Darwin before "Origin of Species": In celebration of Darwin's birthday, explore his early love for the barnacles (Cirripedia) & the work that "solidified his credentials as a taxonomic expert": https://t.co/FQAjMBUhmS #HistSci #DarwinDay #DarwinDay2018 pic.twitter.com/fNmPeoQPGU

— BHL (@BioDivLibrary) February 12, 2018