Photo: Oaxaca Mural, Davis Community Media
Davis, California is a vibrant community and a case study of slow growth located between San Francisco and Sacramento. Recommended listening – check out the community radio: kdrt.org.
Davis boasts a bike-friendly community. There are numerous paths for bikes and pedestrians. More info online the Davis California Bike Map
Google Maps
goo.gl/maps/zPuY9DCuHaPGiPPJ8
History
Davis grew into a Southern Pacific Railroad depot built in 1868. It was then known as “Davisville”, named after Jerome C. Davis, a prominent local farmer. However, the post office at Davisville shortened the town name to “Davis” in 1907. The name stuck, and the city of Davis was incorporated on March 28, 1917.
Population
65,000 people, not including about 5,000 University of California students living on campus.
Slow Growth
Growing Pains – City of Davis
Key Links
cityofdavis.org
Facebook
@CityofDavis
Local Wiki
https://localwiki.org
https://localwiki.org/davis/Growth_Politics
Google Map
United States Bicycling Hall of Fame
303 3rd Street. Hours: Wednesday 4pm-6pm, Saturday 10am-2pm
usbhof.org
Facebook
Recommended Listening
Since launching in September 2004, KDRT – kdrt.org – has had tremendous impact the community. The first low-power FM (LPFM) station to be launched within a public-access television center, noncommercial KDRT.
kdrt.org
Facebook
YouTube
@kdrtfm
Davisville Archives
@Davisville
Pubs
Bistro 33
Universities
UC Davis
Facebook
@ucdavis
Music
Watermelon – Facebook
Elsewhere on the Web
TripAdvisor
https://www.davisenterprise.com
Yolo County Visitor Bureau: https://visityolo.com
Davis Downtown https://davisdowntown.com
Headlines
One Day, One Place: Davis by bike
Wikipedia
Davis
Features
Nearby
Planeta.com