Photo: Oaxaca Mural, Davis Community Media

Davis, California is a vibrant community and a case study of slow growth located between San Francisco and Sacramento. Recommended listening – check out the community radio: kdrt.org.

Davis boasts a bike-friendly community. There are numerous paths for bikes and pedestrians. More info online the Davis California Bike Map

History
Davis grew into a Southern Pacific Railroad depot built in 1868. It was then known as “Davisville”, named after Jerome C. Davis, a prominent local farmer. However, the post office at Davisville shortened the town name to “Davis” in 1907. The name stuck, and the city of Davis was incorporated on March 28, 1917.

Population
65,000 people, not including about 5,000 University of California students living on campus.

Slow Growth
cityofdavis.org
United States Bicycling Hall of Fame
usbhof.org
Recommended Listening
Since launching in September 2004, KDRT – kdrt.org – has had tremendous impact the community. The first low-power FM (LPFM) station to be launched within a public-access television center, noncommercial KDRT.
kdrt.org
Universities
UC Davis
