Davis, California is a vibrant community and a case study of slow growth located between San Francisco and Sacramento. Recommended listening – check out the community radio: kdrt.org.

Davis boasts a bike-friendly community. There are numerous paths for bikes and pedestrians. More info online the Davis California Bike Map

Google Maps

goo.gl/maps/zPuY9DCuHaPGiPPJ8



History

Davis grew into a Southern Pacific Railroad depot built in 1868. It was then known as “Davisville”, named after Jerome C. Davis, a prominent local farmer. However, the post office at Davisville shortened the town name to “Davis” in 1907. The name stuck, and the city of Davis was incorporated on March 28, 1917.

Population

65,000 people, not including about 5,000 University of California students living on campus.

Slow Growth

Growing Pains – City of Davis

Key Links

cityofdavis.org

Facebook

@CityofDavis

Local Wiki

https://localwiki.org

https://localwiki.org/davis/Growth_Politics

Google Map



United States Bicycling Hall of Fame

303 3rd Street. Hours: Wednesday 4pm-6pm, Saturday 10am-2pm

usbhof.org

Facebook

Recommended Listening

Since launching in September 2004, KDRT – kdrt.org – has had tremendous impact the community. The first low-power FM (LPFM) station to be launched within a public-access television center, noncommercial KDRT.

kdrt.org

Facebook

YouTube

@kdrtfm

Davisville Archives

@Davisville

Pubs

Bistro 33

Universities

UC Davis

Facebook

@ucdavis

Music

Watermelon – Facebook

Elsewhere on the Web

TripAdvisor

https://www.davisenterprise.com

Yolo County Visitor Bureau: https://visityolo.com

Davis Downtown https://davisdowntown.com

Headlines

One Day, One Place: Davis by bike

Photos



Wikipedia

Davis

Features

Nearby

Planeta.com