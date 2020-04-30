Lingo Cards

Dawn Chorus = the singing of a large number of birds before dawn each day, particularly during the breeding season

Dawn Chorus Day

First Sunday in May. Dawn Chorus Day has grown from a small event in Birmingham, England in the 1980s to a global annual celebration, enjoyed in over eighty countries.

This Sunday is International Dawn Chorus Day. Make sure you leave your windows open to hear beautiful morning calls. pic.twitter.com/NwgszUtiF7 — The Edinburgh Birdwatcher (@EdinBirdwatcher) April 28, 2020

