Dawn Chorus

By Ron Mader   Posted in Celebrations
Dawn Chorus = the singing of a large number of birds before dawn each day, particularly during the breeding season

Dawn Chorus Day
First Sunday in May. Dawn Chorus Day has grown from a small event in Birmingham, England in the 1980s to a global annual celebration, enjoyed in over eighty countries.
