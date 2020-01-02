home Parks, USA Death Valley National Park

Death Valley National Park

Photo: Death Valley

Death Valley National Park is located in California and Nevada east of the Sierra Nevada, occupying a transition zone between the Great Basin and Mojave deserts in the United States.

Tupippuh Nummu means “Our Homeland” in the language of the Timbisha Shoshone, the native people of Death Valley. Timbisha is their name for the valley as well. The word ‘Timbisha’ refers to a sacred red pigment found in the mountains overlooking the valley.

Be informed! The Visitor Guide is available in print at the park and online though the NPS website.

http://www.nps.gov/deva/index.htm

Death Valley playas damaged by offroaders during shutdown

@DeathValleyNPS

Racetrack 2013

Death Valley
The highest mountain in Death Valley National Park is 11,049 foot Telescope Peak.
California Desert Protection Act of 1994

Alabama Hills

Wild USA

National Park Service (USA)

Mojave Desert

Deserts

California

Nevada

