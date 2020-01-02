Photo: Death Valley
Death Valley National Park is located in California and Nevada east of the Sierra Nevada, occupying a transition zone between the Great Basin and Mojave deserts in the United States.
Tupippuh Nummu means “Our Homeland” in the language of the Timbisha Shoshone, the native people of Death Valley. Timbisha is their name for the valley as well. The word ‘Timbisha’ refers to a sacred red pigment found in the mountains overlooking the valley.
Key Links
http://www.nps.gov/deva/index.htm
Death Valley playas damaged by offroaders during shutdown
The highest mountain in Death Valley National Park is 11,049 foot Telescope Peak.
California Desert Protection Act of 1994
