Desertification

By Ron Mader
Buzzwords

Desertification = the process by which fertile land becomes desert, typically as a result of drought, deforestation, or inappropriate agriculture

June 17 is the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, a United Nations observance. Its purpose is to raise awareness of the presence of desertification and drought, highlighting methods of preventing desertification and recovering from drought.

