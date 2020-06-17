Buzzwords

Desertification = the process by which fertile land becomes desert, typically as a result of drought, deforestation, or inappropriate agriculture

June 17 is the World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought, a United Nations observance. Its purpose is to raise awareness of the presence of desertification and drought, highlighting methods of preventing desertification and recovering from drought.

In honor of World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2020 https://t.co/VaGFTxCdrK #waterwest #drought — Tara Lohan (@TaraLohan) June 18, 2020

As the global population grows, fertile areas become increasingly arid, bringing about desertification & drought. Cultural practices can become more sustainable to increase land restoration, and food & agricultural production.#FoodFeedFibre #DesertificationAndDroughtDay @UNCCD pic.twitter.com/MWiPJwkfzB — Global Youth Biodiversity Network (GYBN) (@GYBN_CBD) June 18, 2020

Today, more than 2bi hectares of previously productive land is degraded. Each year, 12mi hectares of land capable of producing 20mi tonnes of grain are lost due to drought and desertification. 👉 Learn more: https://t.co/vqofrK80vx#FoodFeedFibre #DesertificationAndDroughtDay pic.twitter.com/eNAUYsbNMZ — UNEP-WCMC (@unepwcmc) June 17, 2020

