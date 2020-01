Logo

Recommended Listening:

Digital Planet – bbc.co.uk/programmes/p002w6r2 – is a weekly radio program from the BBC that explores technology and the digital world.

Key Links

bbc.co.uk/programmes/p002w6r2

All Episodes

Downloads

Facebook

Background

BBC Digital Planet, which used to be Click, is the BBC World Service weekly radio show that discusses technology and how it impacts our daily lives.

Wikipedia

Digital Planet

Planeta