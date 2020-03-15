Nothing will cancel May’s Diversity Days. Planeta.com’s annual celebration of May 21 and 22 gets its own page. Join us as we reflect and celebrate the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (Día Mundial de la Diversidad Cultural Para el diálogo y el desarrollo) and the International Day for Biological Diversity (Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica).

2020 is a critical year on our shared journey connecting the natural and cultural worlds. Biodiversity 2020 is on our calendar and ahead just two years is the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

Our celebration is free, open, and public.

Cultural Diversity

Cultural diversity is a driving force of development, not only with respect to economic growth, but also as a means of leading a more fulfilling intellectual, emotional, moral and spiritual life. This is captured in the seven culture conventions, which provide a solid basis for the promotion of cultural diversity. Cultural diversity is thus an asset that is indispensable for poverty reduction and the achievement of sustainable development.

Biological Diversity

