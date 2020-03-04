Diversity Days

Planeta.com’s annual celebration of May 21 and 22 gets its own page. Join us as we reflect and celebrate the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development (Día Mundial de la Diversidad Cultural Para el diálogo y el desarrollo) and the International Day for Biological Diversity (Día Internacional de la Diversidad Biológica).

How to participate

Educate yourself and engage with local and international communities that celebrate cultural and biological diversity.

Facebook

Facebook Event

Cultural Diversity

Cultural diversity is a driving force of development, not only with respect to economic growth, but also as a means of leading a more fulfilling intellectual, emotional, moral and spiritual life. This is captured in the seven culture conventions, which provide a solid basis for the promotion of cultural diversity. Cultural diversity is thus an asset that is indispensable for poverty reduction and the achievement of sustainable development.

Features



https://planeta.com/biodiversity2000

Planeta.com