Diversity = A range of different things

Events
May 21: World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development
May 22: International Day for Biological Diversity

Quotes

If we cannot end our differences at least we can make the world safe for diversity.
– John F. Kennedy

Mix it up.
– Popular saying

Is our storytelling keeping up with our diverse cultural reality?
Beyond the Anglosphere, ABC (2009)

Nuestro objetivo puede no ser encontrar un lenguaje común = Our objective may not be to find a common language @IOA_GobOax @TeotitlanDValle #imld #dilm

Translating: Diversity
Estonian: Mitmekesisus
German: Vielfalt
Spanish: Diversidad
Swedish: Mångfald

Inclusion

Biodiversity

International Museum Day 2020

