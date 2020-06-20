Diversity = A range of different things

Events

May 21: World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development

May 22: International Day for Biological Diversity

Quotes

If we cannot end our differences at least we can make the world safe for diversity.

– John F. Kennedy

Mix it up.

– Popular saying

Is our storytelling keeping up with our diverse cultural reality?

– Beyond the Anglosphere, ABC (2009)

Artwork / Cue Yourself



Translating: Diversity

Estonian: Mitmekesisus

German: Vielfalt

Spanish: Diversidad

Swedish: Mångfald

