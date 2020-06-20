Photo: Turtles
Diversity = A range of different things
Events
May 21: World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development
May 22: International Day for Biological Diversity
Quotes
If we cannot end our differences at least we can make the world safe for diversity.
– John F. Kennedy
Mix it up.
– Popular saying
Is our storytelling keeping up with our diverse cultural reality?
– Beyond the Anglosphere, ABC (2009)
Translating: Diversity
Estonian: Mitmekesisus
German: Vielfalt
Spanish: Diversidad
Swedish: Mångfald
